Black lawyer sues ACLU of Southern California for wrongful termination and discrimination – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A former black attorney for the ACLU of Southern California is suing the organization for allegedly subjecting her to racism and unfairly firing her in February for reporting her treatment, calling her an "angry,quot; woman.

"This lawsuit is a matter of urgent public concern in light of the recent murder of George Floyd and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement," states the Sarah O. Clifton lawsuit.

An ACLU spokesman said they are aware of the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, but "do not comment on personnel matters."

Clifton is seeking unspecified damages for alleged unfair discharge, retaliation, harassment in the hostile work environment, and failure to prevent harassment.

She "seeks to shed light on the persistent illegal practices that are taking place more widely across the employment sector, especially in nonprofits like the ACLU, which receive millions of dollars in donations for allegedly doing work from social justice on behalf of the black community, "according to its court documents.

On June 3, the civil rights organization filed an emergency lawsuit on behalf of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, journalists, protesters, and others affected by curfews imposed across the region after widespread protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of the Minneapolis Police.

The ACLU alleged that curfews violated the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and that restrictions on movement outside of working hours violated the Constitution's protection of freedom of movement.

In doing so, Clifton says, in doing so, the ACLU decided "to conveniently insert itself into BLM's public discourse by filing a lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles using the plight of blacks solely for its own benefit."

The lawsuit also states that ACLU executive director Héctor Villagra has criticized city officials for taking significant steps to end racist practices, but "has failed to bring his own organization up to the same standards, allowing blatantly racist policies and procedures to reign supreme … "

The plaintiff's mother is Judge Rogeriee Thompson, who was born in segregated South Carolina and was named to the First Circuit Court of Appeals by former President Barack Obama in 2010, according to the filings. Clifton's father, William O. Clifton, served as associate director at the Rhode Island District Court for almost 14 years before his death in 2018.

Clifton's lawsuit says she was hired by the ACLU in September 2018 as an attorney. Her supervisor was Jessica Farris, the organization's director of criminal justice and drug policy.

Farris immediately appeared to show "real and irrational fear,quot; of Clifton, according to the lawsuit. Clifton says he tried to accommodate his boss by being "too polite,quot; and trying to act "less black."

When Clifton spoke about racial inequality in the workplace, his concerns were "consistently misinterpreted and perceived as angry or aggressive by members of the organization's management team who are overwhelmingly white or white," the lawsuit alleges.

For example, the lawsuit states that Clifton once complained about racial disparities during a staff meeting and was punished by Villagra, whose conduct appeared to be "racially motivated and extremely disrespectful."

Clifton was fired in February "for being nothing more than a stereotypical angry black woman." Her court documents allege that the ACLU subsequently offered her $ 48,000 compensation that required arbitration of disputes "in a shameful attempt to silence her."

"The hypocrisy is rich given that the ACLU at the national level has always taken a public position against forced arbitration," the lawsuit says.

Clifton is "positive that once all the evidence comes to light in a public trial, she will be vindicated and overwhelmingly proven before a factual judge that she was discriminated against because of her race and retaliated for filing multiple protected complaints with the same organization whose supposed mission is to fight against such insidious discrimination, "says the lawsuit.

