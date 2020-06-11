Big Ten coach ranking for 2020: Ryan Day is number 1 until proven otherwise

Yes, Ohio State's Ryan Day is the top-ranked coach in the Big Ten. This is not a debate until someone dethrones the three-time defending Big Ten champions.

Sure, Day only has a full season as head coach. He also has a 16-1 record with a college football Playoff look, and the recruiting machine Urban Meyer built has not slowed down. Day was ranked number 7 in our overall ranking of 1-130, and we're fine with that, too.

MORE: College Football Bowl Predictions for 2020

James Franklin of Penn State, Jim Harbaugh of Michigan and Paul Chryst of Wisconsin are the next three coaches on the list, and their order depends on the year. Ohio State won four games against those teams by an average of 21 points last season.

If you want to be the best coach, then you must eliminate the Buckeyes. That is why Day is at the top of the 2020 season.

Here's a deeper look at our 2020 Big Ten Coaches Ranking (current school record):

2020 Big Ten Coaches Ranking

RANK COACH SCHOOL W L PCT OVR one Ryan Day Ohio State sixteen one .941 7 7 2 James Franklin Penn State 56 2. 3 .709 9 9 3 Jim Harbaugh Michigan 47 18 years .723 eleven 4 4 Paul Chryst Wisconsin 52 sixteen .765 12 5 5 Kirk Ferentz Iowa 162 104 .609 22 6 6 P.J. Fleck Minnesota 2. 3 fifteen .605 2. 3 7 7 Pat fitzgerald Northwest 99 79 .556 29 8 Scott Frost Nebraska 9 9 fifteen .375 35 9 9 Tom allen Indiana 18 years twenty .474 41 10 Jeff Brohm Purdue 17 twenty-one .447 49 eleven Mel Tucker Michigan state 0 0 0 0 .000 54 12 Lovie Smith Illinois fifteen 3. 4 .306 73 13 Mike Locksley Maryland 3 9 9 .250 79 14 Greg Schiano Rutgers 68 67 .503 80

Quick readings

—You can defend Harbaugh over Franklin knowing that he has a 3-2 head-to-head advantage and that the teams have essentially traded wins at home in the past four seasons. Penn State is 31-8 the past three seasons. Michigan is 27-12. We will give Franklin an advantage as a result.

– Kirk Ferentz of Iowa has been embroiled in controversy following the suspension of strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle. That indicates the need for a cultural change within the show despite winning 10 games last season. Would you take Ferentz or P.J. Minnesota Fleck for the next three years?

– Scott Frost of Nebraska is lowering hierarchical order a bit after two seasons. He has 15 losses in two seasons. To put that in perspective, Fleck, who jumped to the top 25 of our overall ranking, has 15 losses in three seasons. Frost was not lying about the brick-by-brick reconstruction required at Lincoln.

– The Big Ten had 10 coaches ranked in our top 50 in the overall ranking. That is an indicator of the strength of the conference. Tom Allen of Indiana jumped 26 places to No. 41, and Jeff Brohm of Purdue dropped 17 places to No. 49. When Indiana schools have coaches in the top 50, that says something.