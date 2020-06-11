Big Ten coach ranking for 2020: Ryan Day is number 1 until proven otherwise

Yes, Ohio State's Ryan Day is the top-ranked coach in the Big Ten. This is not a debate until someone dethrones the three-time defending Big Ten champions.
Sure, Day only has a full season as head coach. He also has a 16-1 record with a college football Playoff look, and the recruiting machine Urban Meyer built has not slowed down. Day was ranked number 7 in our overall ranking of 1-130, and we're fine with that, too.
James Franklin of Penn State, Jim Harbaugh of Michigan and Paul Chryst of Wisconsin are the next three coaches on the list, and their order depends on the year. Ohio State won four games against those teams by an average of 21 points last season.
If you want to be the best coach, then you must eliminate the Buckeyes. That is why Day is at the top of the 2020 season.
Here's a deeper look at our 2020 Big Ten Coaches Ranking (current school record):
2020 Big Ten Coaches Ranking
|RANK
|COACH
|SCHOOL
|W
|L
|PCT
|OVR
|one
|Ryan Day
|Ohio State
|sixteen
|one
|.941
|7 7
|2
|James Franklin
|Penn State
|56
|2. 3
|.709
|9 9
|3
|Jim Harbaugh
|Michigan
|47
|18 years
|.723
|eleven
|4 4
|Paul Chryst
|Wisconsin
|52
|sixteen
|.765
|12
|5 5
|Kirk Ferentz
|Iowa
|162
|104
|.609
|22
|6 6
|P.J. Fleck
|Minnesota
|2. 3
|fifteen
|.605
|2. 3
|7 7
|Pat fitzgerald
|Northwest
|99
|79
|.556
|29
|8
|Scott Frost
|Nebraska
|9 9
|fifteen
|.375
|35
|9 9
|Tom allen
|Indiana
|18 years
|twenty
|.474
|41
|10
|Jeff Brohm
|Purdue
|17
|twenty-one
|.447
|49
|eleven
|Mel Tucker
|Michigan state
|0 0
|0 0
|.000
|54
|12
|Lovie Smith
|Illinois
|fifteen
|3. 4
|.306
|73
|13
|Mike Locksley
|Maryland
|3
|9 9
|.250
|79
|14
|Greg Schiano
|Rutgers
|68
|67
|.503
|80
Quick readings
—You can defend Harbaugh over Franklin knowing that he has a 3-2 head-to-head advantage and that the teams have essentially traded wins at home in the past four seasons. Penn State is 31-8 the past three seasons. Michigan is 27-12. We will give Franklin an advantage as a result.
– Kirk Ferentz of Iowa has been embroiled in controversy following the suspension of strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle. That indicates the need for a cultural change within the show despite winning 10 games last season. Would you take Ferentz or P.J. Minnesota Fleck for the next three years?
– Scott Frost of Nebraska is lowering hierarchical order a bit after two seasons. He has 15 losses in two seasons. To put that in perspective, Fleck, who jumped to the top 25 of our overall ranking, has 15 losses in three seasons. Frost was not lying about the brick-by-brick reconstruction required at Lincoln.
– The Big Ten had 10 coaches ranked in our top 50 in the overall ranking. That is an indicator of the strength of the conference. Tom Allen of Indiana jumped 26 places to No. 41, and Jeff Brohm of Purdue dropped 17 places to No. 49. When Indiana schools have coaches in the top 50, that says something.