Big 12 coach rankings for 2020: Will Tom Herman live up to the rankings in Texas?

Texas had high expectations for last season, and the Longhorns missed the mark in Tom Herman's third season.

The early season losses to LSU and Oklahoma led to a five-loss season, and Herman enters his fourth year still trying to bridge the gap with five-time defending champion Oklahoma. That's the trick with the Big 12 ranking of coaches. Lincoln Riley is definitely a No. 1 choice and a coach in the top five in our 1-130 ranking. The rest of the conference is trying to catch up. Herman, however, faces more pressure than the rest of those coaches because of the Texas brand.

Texas is half a game behind Oklahoma State for the second-best conference record in the past three seasons, but we still picked Herman at n. # 2 on our Big 12 Coach Ranking. At least for this year.

Here's a deeper look at our Big 12 coach rankings for 2020:

Big 12 2020 Coaches Ranking

RANK COACH SCHOOL W L PCT OVR one Lincoln Riley Oklahoma 36 6 6 0.857 4 4 2 Tom herman Texas 25 fifteen 0.625 sixteen 3 Gary Patterson TCU 172 70 0.711 17 4 4 Mike Gundy Oklahoma State 129 129 64 0.668 twenty 5 5 Chris Klieman Kansas State 8 5 5 0.615 33 6 6 Matt Campbell Iowa State 26 25 0.510 3. 4 7 7 Les Miles Kansas 3 9 9 0.250 36 8 Neal Brown West Virginia 5 5 7 7 0.417 37 9 9 Matt Wells Texas Tech 4 4 8 0.333 60 60 10 Dave Aranda Baylor 0 0 0 0 0.000 63

Quick readings

– Kansas State's Chris Klieman led the Wildcats to eight wins, including one win against Oklahoma, in his first season. That led to a 37 point jump in our overall ranking. Klieman proved he is a championship caliber coach in the state of North Dakota and continues to build on that in Manhattan.

– The other second-year coaches struggled in Year 1. Neal Brown of West Virginia, Les Miles of Kansas and Matt Wells of Texas Tech combined for a record of 12-24 in 2019. Brown and Miles will have to do better than that to stay. their places in the top 50 overall.

– This is an interesting year for Mike Gundy, from the state of Oklahoma. The Cowboys are 25-14 in the past three seasons, which is the second-best record in the conference. Oklahoma State is also a trendy Playoff pick as Chuba Hubbard returned for another season. Gundy is poised for a great season, but is less hyped than Texas and Herman. Can the Cowboys deliver?

– Dave Aranda is our lowest rated coach, and the longtime LSU assistant made an interesting choice with Baylor. The Bears are coming off an 11-win season with Matt Rhule, and it will be interesting to see if Aranda can maintain that momentum.