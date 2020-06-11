BET to launch initiative to empower black voices – Up News Info

BET will launch "Content for Change", a social justice initiative that shows how the media plays a fundamental role in shaping and promoting the values, perceptions and actions of people and communities, promoting the principle that representation It is important.

The network has partnered with corporate, civil rights, and social justice organizations to use its platform to positively impact social justice outcomes for African Americans. The initiative will support the creation, distribution, marketing and promotion of content that will help drive the critical changes necessary to eliminate systemic racism and inequality in the United States. That said, "Content For Change" will take action by focusing on five themes: racial justice, economic empowerment, education, health, and civic participation.

“For forty years, BET has been a unifying space for blacks to be seen, heard, exhibited, and celebrated. As many in the United States move more boldly and with a greater sense of urgency to address racial inequalities, we will use the full breadth of our capacities and partnerships to help drive this critical change, "said BET President Scott Mills.

Through "Content for Change", BET will expand its relationships with social justice organizations and its efforts to drive change. Additionally, BET will strengthen its relationships with its current content partners and its team of up-and-coming creators to use our platform to bring together Black voices of lives, experiences and calls to action.

BET and its corporate partners will dedicate $ 25 million to "Content for Change".

This initiative will begin on June 19, which marks June 15, the nationwide commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. BET will release the original short-form programming, which includes messages of inspiration and hope from black political leaders and activists. BET will stream powerful inspirational movies Selma, Marshall, Race and Do the right thing.

Additionally, BET has released a video message to the black community titled "Dear Black People". Established in John Legend and Common "Glory". The message celebrates the beauty and strength of black culture, the black experience, and affirms BET's commitment to supporting the black community in its demand for liberation.

Check out the video above.