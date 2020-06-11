Best Buy to reopen for shoppers next week – Up News Info

Coronavirus: latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our new application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Best Buy is preparing to reopen its stores for indoor purchases next week.

The Richfield-based company says more than 800 of its locations in the United States will reopen Monday, with more than 9,000 employees returning to work.

Best Buy locations have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, sidewalk pickup has been available.

When stores reopen next week, guests and employees will be asked to wear face masks. Store capacity will be limited to 25%.

