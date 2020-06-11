Ben Hollingsworth Uploaded to Regular Series for Season 2 – Up News Info

We will see more of Dan Brady in the next second season of Virgin river Ben Hollingsworth, who turned in as the character in Season 1, has been promoted to a regular series for the second season of the Netflix romantic drama.

Based on Robyn Carr's hit book series Harlequin, the contemporary romantic story centers on the recent move of nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) to the remote town of Virgin River in California. Longing for a new beginning, Monroe soon discovers that living in a small town is not as simple as she had hoped and that she must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home.

Dan Brady of Hollingsworth is Jack's old marine partner (Martin Henderson) who appears in Jack's life as a bad penny. Jack is eager to help Brady: he feels a constant responsibility towards all the men who served under him. However, Brady has light fingers, is unreliable, and misleading, a fact that Preacher is well aware of, even if Jack continues to make excuses for his old friend.

Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Jenny Cooper, Colin Lawrence, and Daniel Gillies also star.

Sue Tenney is an executive producer and executive producer. Jocelyn Freid, Roma Roth, and Christopher E. Perry are also executive producers.

Hollingsworth spent three seasons on CBS " Black code in the role of Dr. Mario Savetti and starred alongside Liam Neeson as Dexter in Cold chase. Currently you can see it in the function Rabid alongside Laura Vandervoort, and then she will be seen in the original Hallmark Channel movie, Love under the olive tree, which opens on September 28. He is represented by The Kohner Agency, Principal Entertainment LA, Play Management in Canada, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.