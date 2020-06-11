Bell says he would consider working with Huawei to implement 5G if the government allows it.

Montreal-based national airline Bell says it would consider working with Huawei again if the government allows the Chinese company to participate in the launch of 5G in Canada.
Following the launch of his initial 5G network, Claire Gillies said the president of Bell Mobility in an interview that "if the government allowed Huawei to participate, we would absolutely consider working with them again."
The operator has officially partnered with Nokia and Ericsson to build its 5G network, saying its multi-vendor strategy has been key to delivering its 4G and LTE services.
The Canadian government has yet to decide whether Chinese telecommunications will be able to participate in the launch of the next generation of wireless technology across the country. There is no timeline for when this decision will be made.
Bell says its initial 5G service offers customers in the Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary and Edmonton metropolitan areas improved mobile data rates and faster response times.