BBC news reader George Alagiah, 64, reveals that his bowel cancer has spread to his lungs.

BBC news reader George Alagiah has revealed that his bowel cancer has now spread to his lungs.

The 64-year-old presenter was first diagnosed with the disease in 2014 and later said it had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.

Now he has revealed that doctors told him in April that the cancer is now in his lungs.

Mr. Alagiah said: & # 39; My doctors have never used the word & # 39; chronic & # 39; or & # 39; Cure about my cancer.

& # 39; They have never used the word & # 39; terminal & # 39; neither. I always said to my oncologist: “ Tell me when I need to resolve my issues & # 39; & # 39 ;, and he did not tell me, but what he did tell me is that the cancer is now in a third organ. It's in my lungs.

Alagiah, who tested positive for Covid-19 in March, said he had kept the latest development secret, only by telling his publisher.

He told the Times: & # 39; I told my doctor: & # 39; You're going to have to worry about me. I don't want to fill my mind with concern. I just know he is a smart guy, he does everything he can.

Alagiah said her chemotherapy has increased as a result of the spread of the cancer.

Alagiah, born in Sri Lanka, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in April 2014 and again in December 2017.

Alagiah underwent 17 rounds of chemotherapy to treat advanced bowel cancer in 2014 before resubmitting her duties in 2015.

In January 2018, he revealed that the cancer had returned.

In March, he had a two-week battle with the coronavirus, forcing him to stay away from the newsroom.

Appearing on BBC News after beating the virus, Alagiah said her cancer diagnoses gave her "an advantage,quot; in overcoming her "light dose,quot; of the error.

In November, Mr. Alagiah revealed that he chose to remain ignorant of the mortality statistics surrounding his illness.

Speaking to the Bowel Cancer UK podcast, he said he examined his life for six months after receiving the news, and decided that he was happy despite his illness.

He said, 'I decided I didn't want to know about survival statistics. It is a very unpredictable disease, you are good one week and not the next, there are good possibilities one year and not the next.

The journalist, who lives in North London with his wife Frances, had to weigh the positive and negative aspects of his life to make amends after receiving the bad news.

He said: 'It took me three to six months after my diagnosis, I called it getting to a place of satisfaction. I needed that.

"Just to look at my life and say whatever happens, you know what, I'm happy."

"I literally had a list of good things that happened to me and bad things, and I realized that the good things far outweighed the bad."

After struggling for three years, he returned and spread to the liver and lymph nodes, forcing him to receive additional treatment.

Speaking on the podcast & # 39; How To Fail & # 39; In October about his battle with cancer, he said: I'm not really afraid of death. I am not, for me. I know that and I have had to work it in my head.

"I'm just a scan away from maybe knowing that that's going to happen sooner rather than later."

He credits his family, his wife Frances, with whom he lives in North London, and his two sons Adam and Matthew for helping him through difficult times.

"I have treated it for myself, but it is very difficult for me when I think of my loved ones and particularly the woman who has loved me, and I have loved him, since 1976, Frances.

After becoming a grandfather in 2018, he also said it was 'a wonderful thing'.

He elaborated on the treatment he received and said that after the spread of the disease, he needed 17 rounds of chemotherapy, as well as five operations, one of which removed most of his liver.

In 2015 she returned to work and two years later she had to take time off again after her bowl cancer reappeared.

On the podcast, she explained that she was "pretty happy with life,quot; and even said she was happier than she was five and a half years ago.

Cancer is a physical disease, but you have to deal with it both in your mind and everywhere else.

& # 39; You certainly have to accept it. I was in the territory of & # 39; sort your affairs & # 39 ;. It took me three to six months to figure out how I was going to deal with it.

He said he drew up a list of good and bad things in his life and found that good things "outnumber bad things."

He added that it had been difficult and that he continues with his treatment.

Cancer knocks on my door every day. I have to accept and possess that vulnerability, and not let it envelop me.