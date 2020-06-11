Azusa man beaten to death with baseball bat, suspect caught – Up News Info Los Angeles

AZUSA (CBSLA) – A Pasadena man is under arrest, accused of beating a man to death with a baseball bat Wednesday afternoon in Azusa.

Manual Banuelos, 23, is under arrest on murder charges.

The attack occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the 800 block of North Azusa Avenue.

According to Azusa police, officers were called to a report of a man beaten with a baseball bat to find the victim injured and bleeding from his head. He was transferred by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.

It was not identified.

Meanwhile, witnesses pointed to the suspect who was fleeing to arriving officers when they arrived on the scene. The officers chased Banuelos and arrested him.

There was no immediate word on a motive in the attack or information. It is unclear whether the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Manuela is detained without the right to bail.