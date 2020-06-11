Ava DuVernay Among 6 Newly Elected to the Board of Governors of the Film Academy – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – "Selma,quot; and "13th director Ava DuVernay have been elected to the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences."

Also elected to the board were Debra Zane for the Casting Directors Branch, Stephen Rivkin for the Film Editors Branch, Linda Flowers for the Makeup Artists and Stylists Branch and Rob Bredow for the Visual Effects Branch.

Six of the new board governors are women, and the 54-person board now includes 26 women and 12 people of color, both registrations for the Academy.

The Academy is the film industry group responsible for the Academy Awards nominations and voting. The group has come under fire in recent years for its lack of diversity under the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite on Twitter.