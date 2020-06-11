Authorities say a person tries to block the spread of COVID-19 by placing trees on the other side of the road – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Cook County Sheriff's Office reports that someone attempted to block the spread of COVID-19 using an unorthodox method.

The sheriff's department says someone placed a "very large,quot; tree on Highway 61 near the county line.

Investigators currently don't know who placed the tree there, but say they believe it happened because someone was trying to stop an "influx of visitors,quot; to the area, and in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID. 19)

Cook County recently announced the first positive case of the new coronavirus. At the beginning of the week, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health, only Cook and Lake of the Woods counties had yet to report a positive case.

"This type of action is reckless, dangerous and unnecessary," said Sheriff Pat Eliasen. "This not only puts motorists at risk, but there is also a significant cost to taxpayers to remove the tree."