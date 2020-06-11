Audible hires former PopTV director Brad Schwartz as content director – Up News Info

Amazon-owned Audible continues its efforts to increase its entertainment quotient, hiring former PopTV president Brad Schwartz as director of content.

It will start June 15 and report to CEO Bob Carrigan, who joined Audible last December.

In addition to running Pop, the ViacomCBS cable network known for Schitt CreekSchwartz has also held executive positions at MSG Media and Bell Media. As a senior vice president at Fuse (previously owned by MSG), he led programs that included Billy on the street.

"As Audible continues to expand its focus on premium audio storytelling and entertainment across all formats and genres, Brad's successful track record, experience, and stellar relationships in the entertainment community will be an integral part of our efforts and plans to aggressive content, "Carrigan said. "Brad brings not only great experience, but also an unwavering focus on innovation, creativity and customer delight."

In the official announcement, Schwartz said he has been an Audible subscriber "for years." He pointed to company projects, either launched or in process, involving talents like Kevin Hart, Colin Kaepernick, Laura Dern, Jesse Eisenberg, Blake Griffin, Common, Meghan McCain, and Neil Gaiman.

"Audible continues to forge new paths to bring premium stories and original IP to the ever-expanding audio segment of our industry," said Schwartz. "Audible's creative leadership, commitment to innovation, forward-looking approach, customer focus and the ability to give artists of all stripes the opportunity to tell important stories that are at the heart of their success."

Audiobook sales in 2018 generated revenue of $ 940 million, 24.5% more than in 2017, according to the Association of Audio Editors. Audible has leveraged its position to secure the original work rights of leading authors, especially non-fiction such as Michael Lewis, Robert Caro, and Ada Calhoun. Audio rights, considered years ago as a further reflection on book contracts, have become increasingly valuable.

Audible founder and CEO Don Katz highlighted initial programming at the company with Robin Williams and Ricky Gervais. "With elite talent from all trends now en masse, we are on the cusp of a new & # 39; golden age & # 39; for the artistic medium Audible," he said, "and I am delighted to have Brad at the helm. to drive the creation of distinctive new listening experiences for our many million customers worldwide. "

Schwartz took the No. 1 spot on Pop in 2013, when it was a joint venture between CBS and Lionsgate known as the TV Guide Network. He directed his rebranding and foray into original programming, landing Schitt Creek and, towards the latter part of his term, he acquired the LatinX reboot from Norman Lear One day at a time after Netflix canceled it. Pop is now part of ViacomCBS.

At Fuse, Schwartz also led the network through a rebranding effort over a two-year period. Prior to that, Schwartz was general manager of a series of eight pop and youth culture cable networks in Canada, including MTV Canada, MuchMusic, MTV2, and MuchMore. He launched and supervised Vevo in Canada and was one of the first champions of the now ubiquitous "after-show" concept, featuring The Hills After Show, which aired in North America.