ATF offers a $ 10K reward for information on the whereabouts of St. Paul Unrest Arson Suspect, his girlfriend – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Federal investigators say a suspected arson fire in St. Paul and his girlfriend are on the run.

Officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say José Felan Jr. and Mena Dyaha Yousif took off after a video of him went viral last week.

Investigators say Felan Jr. set fire to several companies during last month's unrest in St. Paul in the wake of George Floyd's death. The ATF believes the couple is heading south on Interstate 35 to avoid being caught.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts could receive a $ 10,000 reward. Click here to submit online videos and reports to the St. Paul Police. The ATF and FBI also urge the public to report suspected arson, use of explosive devices, or violent and destructive acts associated with the recent riots. Anyone with information specifically related to commercial fires in the Twin Cities can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), send an email to [email protected] or send information anonymously to via ReportIt.com.

In addition to the fires, the FBI is looking for people who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or advice can call 1-800-CALLFBI (800-225-5342) or send images or videos at FBI.gov/violence.

