Apple withdraws podcast applications in China after government pressure

Apple has removed Pocket Casts, the popular podcast client for iOS and Android, from the App Store in China. The China Cyberspace Administration has determined that it can be used to access content deemed illegal in the country, and has demanded that Apple remove the app as a result. It is the second largest podcast app to be removed from the China App Store this month.

"We believe podcasting is and should remain an open medium, free from government censorship," says Pocket Casts in a statement. posted on Twitter. As such, we will not censor podcast content at your request. We understand this means that our iOS app is unlikely to be available in China, but we consider it a necessary step for any company that values ​​the open distribution model that it does. make podcasting special. "

Apple did not say what content violated Chinese law

Pocket Casts says The edge Apple did not provide details on what content violated Chinese law when requested, but suggested that the team communicate directly with the China Cyberspace Administration. The app was removed about two days after Apple contacted the developer. China represents its seventh largest market, says Pocket Casts, and is considered to be growing.

Castro, another iPhone podcast application, was Also recently thrown from the China app store. The developers say China accounted for 10 percent of its user base, although it accounted for a smaller percentage of paid subscribers. Apple also did not provide Castro with details about what content did not comply with Chinese regulations.

The edge It has contacted Apple for more information on the matter, including what China podcasts consider illegal and what actions developers are expected to take, but has yet to receive a response.