Apple TV + Sets July 10 Release for World War II Tom Hanks-Starrer 'Greyhound' – Up News Info

Apple has set a release date of July 10 for Greyhound, the WWII drama starring Tom Hanks, who wrote the script for C.S.'s novel The Good Shepherd. Forester. The film will be released worldwide exclusively on Apple TV +, in more than 100 countries with the streaming service.

Greyhound It was slated to be released theatrically by Sony Pictures, but Up News Info revealed on May 19 that uncertainty about the closings of the theaters COVID-19 sparked a WW rights deal in what became Apple's biggest investment in a movie. , about $ 70 million. Pic is a Playtone production by Sony Pictures / Stage Six Films.

Hanks plays a lifelong Navy veteran who, as the first captain, is tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of much-needed soldiers and supplies across the treacherous waters of the Atlantic during World War II. . For five days without air cover, the captain and his small force of three escort ships must traverse an area of ​​the ocean known as "the Black Well," battling Nazi submarines while protecting their invaluable ships and soldiers.

Related story Watch Teaser: the meeting of & # 39; Splash & # 39; is set for the YouTube channel & # 39; Reunited Apart & # 39; by Josh Gad

The Greyhound led by Aaron Schneider is inspired by events during the Battle of the Atlantic, which took place in the early months of the United States' alliance with Great Britain and the Allied Forces. Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue star alongside Hanks.

Pic is produced by Gary Goetzman.

Greyhound marks the second partnership with Playtone and Apple, following a direct request to the series for another World War II story, Masters of the Air. The series is produced by Steven Spielberg, Hanks, and Goetzman. The next international limited series is Apple's first green-light project with Apple as the studio. The series is being written by Brothers band former student John Orloff, who is also an executive co-producer as another Brothers band alum, Graham Yost.

Tops a list of Apple + movies including the documentary directed by Bryce Dallas Howard Potatoes, the comedy directed by Sofia Coppola With ice with Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, and the docu Boys state, which Apple acquired at Sundance.

Here is the Greyhound trailer: