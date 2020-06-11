Apple Commits $ 100 Million to Racial Justice Initiative – Up News Info

On Thursday, Apple pledged $ 100 million to what CEO Tim Cook called "the unfinished work of racial justice and equality."

YouTube announced a $ 100 investment today also to amplify black voices, and Sony Pictures launched the Sony Pictures Action initiative. They are the latest media, entertainment and technology companies to jump into action over the police murder of George Floyd two weeks ago and the ongoing wave of protests across the country since then. The Apple Justice and Racial Equity Initiative will work "to challenge the systemic barriers to opportunity and dignity that exist for communities of color and in particular for the black community," focusing on education, economic equality, and reform of criminal justice, Cook said in a video posted on Twitter. .

The executive, who has a southern touch, described growing up in Alabama during the Civil Rights movement. "I saw firsthand that the only thing that made a lasting and lasting change was for people of good will to put aside comfort and security to speak, march, ask for responsibility."

The United States is at an important moment in history and wants Apple to play a role, he said. The initiative will include outreach activities to colleges and universities, investment in STEM programs, and partnerships with social justice organizations. Apple will launch a new developer camp for Black developers "to raise the brightest lights in the developer family," increase spending with Black-owned partners and companies it does business with, and focus on diversity within Apple. "We will make changes that touch almost everything we do," Cook said.

The initiative will be overseen by Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president for Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, who reports to Cook.

On Thursday separately, Apple announced the lineup for a 31st annual massive developer conference on Thursday 22-26.

