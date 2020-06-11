Antibody tests suggest that the post-COVID immune response is highly variable

Covid-19 Coverage See more stories



How much immune response does a SARS-CoV-2 infection produce? It is a critical question for all kinds of reasons. For starters, lasting immunity, whether through infection or a vaccine, is central to any hope of giving back to the world something that resembles its pre-pandemic state. It is also essential to understanding how safe people are who have recovered from infections and how they can deal with continued outbreaks and spread.

But there are also more subtle public policy issues. Since the tests were not generally available at the time of many outbreaks, we will need antibody tests to determine who was really exposed. And the accuracy of those tests, which has been questioned, can have a major influence on studies of the progression of the pandemic.

A bunch of recent drafts have looked at the type of immune response we're seeing in patients who have cleared the virus after testing positive. And the results suggest that it is highly variable, as is the quality of the tests that detect it. (We will remind you that the pre-publication documents carry some quality risks).

Test 1, 2, 3, 4

One of the most comprehensive studies on the subject comes from the New York Blood Center. That organization was serving as a clearing house for testing to determine if the antibodies from those who cleared the infection could be used to help COVID-19 patients. Therefore, he had access to a large collection of samples from people known to be infected. A research team based there used those samples to assess both the immune response in these individuals and the ability of the tests to analyze it.

Several of these tests analyzed whether antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 proteins were present. One such test is called an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, or ELISA. This produces a high-quality quantitative measure of the number of antibodies that recognize a specific protein. But it is not very susceptible to automation, and tends to require researchers to do the tests by hand.

There are high-performance diagnostic tests that operate on principles similar to ELISA and are generally used by centralized testing facilities. The researchers had access to these tests from two different commercial sources at the Blood Center. Finally, they also obtained a variety of small antibody test kits of the type that could be sold to the general public.

For sophisticated tests, the results were generally good. From a population of 370 individuals who had confirmed their infection while active, the laboratory ELISA test showed that more than 96 percent had detectable antibodies against one of the viral proteins. Tests against two other viral proteins showed that 85 and 89 percent of the population had antibodies. Only about 2 percent had no detectable antibody using this assay.

Things were fine when high-performance diagnostic machines were used to run tests. These detected antibodies in 91 and 96 percent of the population, depending on the manufacturer. However, the small commercial tests did not work particularly well, with less than 80 percent of them correctly identifying the presence of antibodies.

The researchers conducted a small number of tests on negative controls: samples taken from donors before SARS-CoV-2 arrived in the United States. While these were sufficient to show that the tests were working correctly, they did not analyze enough negative control samples to determine if any of the tests had a high frequency of false positives.

Variations

As mentioned earlier, the more sophisticated assays used here not only detect the presence or absence of antibodies, but provide an estimate of the amount present. And here, the researchers found that the amounts varied widely. The difference between the highest and lowest values ​​produced by the test varied by a factor of more than 1,000.

However, it is difficult to know if that means that higher immune responses are more effective. Some antibodies are called "neutralizers,quot; because they bind to the virus in a way that prevents it from infecting cells. The researchers then engineered the coronavirus spike protein into an unrelated virus and used it to infect cultured cells in the presence of antibodies from all of these donors. This provided a measure of how often neutralizing antibodies were present.

The vast majority (between 80 and 90 percent) of donors had some level of neutralizing antibody. But the neutralization levels increased approximately in line with the amount of antibodies present, which, as we just discussed, varies considerably. The end result is that neutralizing antibody levels varied within a 40,000-fold difference range. Unfortunately, this means that, in all likelihood, the variability of the antibodies we see correlates roughly with the amount of protection they are likely to offer. (Neutralizing antibodies have not yet been shown to be effective in patients.)

Waiting for the herd

While this is a draft document and should be viewed with caution, the results are largely in line with a separate study draft of 175 patients by a group of unrelated researchers in China. This also saw high levels of variability and a small subset of patients who had no detectable antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Another New York-based group found even higher levels of variability, but found neutralizing antibodies in most patients, even if they were rare.

There have also been a number of preliminary studies suggesting that the levels of antibodies produced correlate roughly with the severity of COVID-19 symptoms that a person experienced.

For now, what do we conclude from all this? The first is that, to get a more accurate picture of who has actually experienced a SARS-CoV-2 infection, we are going to want to rely on high-throughput assays. Right now, smaller personal kits may come in handy for people who are interested in getting a rough picture of their own medical history, but the results are not up to the standards we want to understand the public exposure.

The second is that SARS-CoV-2 infection does not necessarily produce robust immunity. We don't really know what levels of neutralizing antibodies are really protective, but it is clear that many people do not produce many of them after an infection. Which means that any plan to generate herd immunity by allowing a controlled level of infection must be viewed with extreme skepticism at this point. And vaccine developers will need to ensure that infections produce a consistent high-level response that includes neutralizing antibodies.