Anthropologie responds after being accused of racial profiling

Then he published about accusations shared by Lydia Okello, who runs the @styleisstyle account.

"On May 26, a producer from @anthropologie contacted me to participate in a Pride campaign. I responded with my rates for the campaign requirements. The response was that there was no budget, but that the producer would be happy to send an email. email to discuss rates, "Okello wrote in a separate Instagram post. "The email was longer, including a request for an ad on my Instagram page and 3-5 images for them to use wherever they want. No budget."

Okello also shared screenshots of the conversation with the producer, "including a,quot; push "in his,quot; DMs this week to respond to email requests for free labor. "

"Throughout the interaction, I indicated my price and received no compensation," Okello continued. "& # 39; No budget & # 39; means that they contacted me without any intention of getting paid for my time and work, much less for my experiences as a black queer. Only after many messages / emails was there acknowledgment that It should be compensated. Even in that answer, there was gas lighting. I indicated my fees from the first message. "

Okello later wrote, "This happens to black creatives constantly, especially in the fashion industry."

"They make us feel like we ask too much when we present fair compensation for the work," Okello continued. "It is implied that we should be happy with what we get. Shouldn't we be happy that a great brand wants to work with someone like us? I have been 'exposed' numerous times in the last 12 years. A blogger of style. Which I now refuse to do. But, in this case, it's quite confusing for a multi-billion dollar company to approach someone on a 'no budget', especially when it comes to Queer Black Voices ™ ️ they'd like to align with them and use them in ads. It seems timely, right? "

In addition, Okello called "holding brands accountable for their service."

"In fact, since BLM is a 'hot topic' for many corporations, this is going to happen FREQUENTLY," Okello wrote. "People will want to capitalize on black bodies and black labor at the lowest possible price, as they have for several hundred years."

Okello then addressed the post that Anthropologie shared describing his "promises to our community,quot;.

"When Anthropologie says & # 39; Black lives matter & # 39 ;, what does that mean?" Okello wrote. "When you plan to diversify your workforce, is it free black labor?"