Anthropologie responds after being accused of racial profiling

He also wrote that the commenters were making "claims of deep discriminatory practices,quot; against Anthropologie. The account wrote that this included using the "codename 'Nick' to refer to black shoppers,quot; and looking at black shoppers.

A follower, for example, wrote: "When I worked for the company, every black client was considered a 'Nick', so this doesn't make sense."

Another commenter added: "I just finished working with the company. As a black woman, I was going home with my fiancé crying because they told me to 'look' at any black man or woman who came into my store & # 39; Niki / Nicks & # 39 ;. I had 2 other black women working with me … 2 of the 3 of us no longer work there due to how we were treated, THE EMPLOYEES. They would only point out things we did and none of my coworkers worked. in Sarasota, Jacksonville and Boston and it's all the same. When will that stop? "

Clients also recalled being seen at Anthropologie.

"Best practices in their stores can be a great start," added one commenter. "They have followed me in their stores before. The drop that filled the glass was 4/4/2019, that was my birthday. I could not reconcile giving my money to an employee who never greeted me but who followed me on his birthday. No I've not been back since. I like your clothes, candles, books, and the store vibe, but being followed in a store will never be worth it. Please work on this. "

Another follower wrote: "They have also followed me in their stores. Shameful."

In its statement, Anthropologie wrote "We have never had and never will have a keyword based on a customer's race or ethnicity."

"Our company has a zero tolerance policy regarding discrimination or racial profiling in any form," the company continued. "Employees who do not comply with this policy are subject to disciplinary measures that may include dismissal."