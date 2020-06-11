Anthropologie responds after being accused of racial profiling

Jeffrey Greenberg / Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Anthropologie is addressing racial profiling complaints filed by social network users.
After Diet Prada published the allegations, the retailer turned to Instagram to issue a response.
"You may have seen that we have been challenged to be more transparent, fair and just in our stores and with our business practices," Anthropologie wrote in a statement. "We want to clearly establish our long-standing policies regarding these issues."
The fashion watcher's Instagram account called the organization on Wednesday and addressed a series of posts Anthropologie had shared on social media over the past month.
"Another day, another boho retailer Karen showing off her true shades of beige," the account wrote.
Diet Prada drew attention to a post that Anthropologie shared on June 1, which included a quote from Maya Angelou in "flashy colors like a 'call to equality'." The quote said: "We should all know that diversity creates a rich tapestry, and we must understand that all threads in the tapestry have the same value, regardless of color." "
Diet Prada noted, "With any mention of the #BlackLivesMatter movement absent, Angelou's words could be interpreted more along the lines of 'All Lives Matter' so Anthro would not offend his primary target audience."
He also wrote that the commenters were making "claims of deep discriminatory practices,quot; against Anthropologie. The account wrote that this included using the "codename 'Nick' to refer to black shoppers,quot; and looking at black shoppers.
A follower, for example, wrote: "When I worked for the company, every black client was considered a 'Nick', so this doesn't make sense."
Another commenter added: "I just finished working with the company. As a black woman, I was going home with my fiancé crying because they told me to 'look' at any black man or woman who came into my store & # 39; Niki / Nicks & # 39 ;. I had 2 other black women working with me … 2 of the 3 of us no longer work there due to how we were treated, THE EMPLOYEES. They would only point out things we did and none of my coworkers worked. in Sarasota, Jacksonville and Boston and it's all the same. When will that stop? "
Clients also recalled being seen at Anthropologie.
"Best practices in their stores can be a great start," added one commenter. "They have followed me in their stores before. The drop that filled the glass was 4/4/2019, that was my birthday. I could not reconcile giving my money to an employee who never greeted me but who followed me on his birthday. No I've not been back since. I like your clothes, candles, books, and the store vibe, but being followed in a store will never be worth it. Please work on this. "
Another follower wrote: "They have also followed me in their stores. Shameful."
In its statement, Anthropologie wrote "We have never had and never will have a keyword based on a customer's race or ethnicity."
"Our company has a zero tolerance policy regarding discrimination or racial profiling in any form," the company continued. "Employees who do not comply with this policy are subject to disciplinary measures that may include dismissal."
Diet Prada also drew attention to the Anthropologie black square published on Blackout Tuesday. The company had written that it was "listening,quot; and "learning,quot; and announced that it had closed its stores that day "in support of our community."
A few days later, he shared several "promises to our community," such as supporting more black communities and organizations, committing to diversify his workforce, and continuing to educate his teams "in search of a culture that better values and respects this diversity."
However, Diet Prada continued to call the organization.
"At the same time, more hypocrisy was taking place at the corporate level," the Instagram account continued in its post. "While the retailer published about committing to diversify its workforce, at the same time they were asking POC for free labor."
Then he published about accusations shared by Lydia Okello, who runs the @styleisstyle account.
"On May 26, a producer from @anthropologie contacted me to participate in a Pride campaign. I responded with my rates for the campaign requirements. The response was that there was no budget, but that the producer would be happy to send an email. email to discuss rates, "Okello wrote in a separate Instagram post. "The email was longer, including a request for an ad on my Instagram page and 3-5 images for them to use wherever they want. No budget."
Okello also shared screenshots of the conversation with the producer, "including a,quot; push "in his,quot; DMs this week to respond to email requests for free labor. "
"Throughout the interaction, I indicated my price and received no compensation," Okello continued. "& # 39; No budget & # 39; means that they contacted me without any intention of getting paid for my time and work, much less for my experiences as a black queer. Only after many messages / emails was there acknowledgment that It should be compensated. Even in that answer, there was gas lighting. I indicated my fees from the first message. "
Okello later wrote, "This happens to black creatives constantly, especially in the fashion industry."
"They make us feel like we ask too much when we present fair compensation for the work," Okello continued. "It is implied that we should be happy with what we get. Shouldn't we be happy that a great brand wants to work with someone like us? I have been 'exposed' numerous times in the last 12 years. A blogger of style. Which I now refuse to do. But, in this case, it's quite confusing for a multi-billion dollar company to approach someone on a 'no budget', especially when it comes to Queer Black Voices ™ ️ they'd like to align with them and use them in ads. It seems timely, right? "
In addition, Okello called "holding brands accountable for their service."
"In fact, since BLM is a 'hot topic' for many corporations, this is going to happen FREQUENTLY," Okello wrote. "People will want to capitalize on black bodies and black labor at the lowest possible price, as they have for several hundred years."
Okello then addressed the post that Anthropologie shared describing his "promises to our community,quot;.
"When Anthropologie says & # 39; Black lives matter & # 39 ;, what does that mean?" Okello wrote. "When you plan to diversify your workforce, is it free black labor?"
Anthropologie also wrote about his work with influencers and third parties in his statement.
"In our third-party business practices, we compensate all partners with whom we contract services," he wrote. "For influencers, our compensation methods include products, financial payments, or a combination of both."
In addition, he declared "we support and we support the black community,quot;.
"We are listening, learning and reflecting on how we, as a brand, can improve diversity and combat racism," said Anthropologie. "We are committed to doing better and being better."
ME! News has contacted Anthropologie for comment, but has not received a response.