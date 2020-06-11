Anthony Albanese dismisses calls to remove Captain Cook statue

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese believed that the statues of Captain Cook and other polarizing historical figures should not be brought down.

Some public sculptures have been asked to be removed in Australia, but Mr Albanese has rejected them.

"The idea of ​​you going back to year zero of history is frankly unacceptable in my opinion."

Albanese also said that "a little common sense,quot; was needed in the discussion of removing movies that are now considered racist, such as "Gone with the Wind."

"People can see things, they can learn from them, it doesn't mean that you agree with them, it doesn't mean that everything they did was correct," he said.

"It happened; you can't pretend it didn't happen."