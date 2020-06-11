Anson Williams files for divorce again after failed reconciliation with wife

Facebook

The actor from & # 39; Happy Days & # 39; He filed for divorce from his wife Jackie a second time after previously trying to give his marriage another chance.

"Happy Days"star Anson Williams He has filed for divorce from his wife Jackie for the second time in less than a year.

The 70-year-old actor, best known for playing the naive singer Potsie Weber in the American comedy, released the new documents on Friday, June 5, 2020, according to TMZ.com.

Williams first filed for marriage in September 2019, but the following month she filed a request to dismiss that divorce, as the couple tried to give their 30-year-old relationship another shot.

However, judging by the new presentation, things did not work.

While Williams has not made public comments about his divorce application this time, he did tell TMZ, about his first filing last year, that "sometimes you have to do what's best for everyone."

The couple married in 1988 and they have five children together.

Anson was previously married to his "Happy Days" co-star Lorrie Mahaffey from 1978 to 1986.