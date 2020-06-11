Anna Kendrick Claps Clickbait on Twilight Comments

Entertainment images through ZUMA
Anna Kendrick So it's about "clickbait,quot;.
The Oscar nominee took to Twitter on Wednesday night to address her recent quotes on filming. Twilight. As fans will remember, Kendrick played Jessica Stanley in the beloved series, a friend of Kristen StewartBella Swan's character.
As you reflect on the filming TwilightKendrick recently said Vanity Fair, "The first movie we shot in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being so cold and miserable. And I just remember that my Converse was completely drenched, and I felt like, 'You know, this is a great group of people, and I'm sure we would be friends at a different time, but I want to kill everyone. "
"Although, it was also a kind of bond, there was something like … you know, you go through a trauma event, like you imagine people surviving as a hostage situation and you're a little close for life," he continued. Kendrick.
Kendrick went on to share that for the second movie in the franchise, New Moon in the Twilight Saga, the weather "was not so intense,quot;.
"I think it's kind of like where we all got to know each other a little better," the 34-year-old star explained. "I was shooting In the air at the time we were making that second movie, so they reorganized a lot of programming because … it would have been a real jerk move, but legally they had the right to keep me from being in In the air. So a thank you to those guys. "
This week Kendrick's quotes on Twilight began to make headlines, which did not sit well with the actress.
After reading a headline that focused on Kendrick's "miserable,quot; filming time Twilight, the star decided to respond.
"Oh. I thought we had stopped doing this, 'the actress makes a silly joke about cold weather, but we made it a clickbait in 2014 anyway," Kendrick said. tweeted. "Are you alright darling?"
Kendrick, who also appeared in the third and fourth films in the Twilight franchise, has previously spoken about working in the movies.
In 2018 Kendrick took her hilarious Twitter joking page, "Good God. I just remembered I was on Twilight"