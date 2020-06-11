Anna Kendrick Claps Clickbait on Twilight Comments

Anna Kendrick So it's about "clickbait,quot;.

The Oscar nominee took to Twitter on Wednesday night to address her recent quotes on filming. Twilight. As fans will remember, Kendrick played Jessica Stanley in the beloved series, a friend of Kristen StewartBella Swan's character.

As you reflect on the filming TwilightKendrick recently said Vanity Fair, "The first movie we shot in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being so cold and miserable. And I just remember that my Converse was completely drenched, and I felt like, 'You know, this is a great group of people, and I'm sure we would be friends at a different time, but I want to kill everyone. "

"Although, it was also a kind of bond, there was something like … you know, you go through a trauma event, like you imagine people surviving as a hostage situation and you're a little close for life," he continued. Kendrick.