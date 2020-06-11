Home Entertainment Anna Kendrick applauded in the weekly Clickbait Entertainment article

Anna Kendrick applauded in the weekly Clickbait Entertainment article

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The item in question has since been removed.

A few days ago, Vanity Fair published another episode in her "Career Timeline,quot; series; The focus of this ep was the illustrious Anna Kendrick.

Watch this video on YouTube

youtube.com

When you sit down and think about it, or, you know, watch the video, you realize AK has been in a lot of movies … the video is over 30 minutes long!

In the video, she talks about her experience on the set of Twilight, which was a bit difficult due to bad weather:

Vanity Fair / Via youtube.com

"I just remember that my Converse was completely drenched."

But one of the redeeming qualities of their experience was being with the cast!

Vanity Fair

"Although, it was also a kind of [a] bonding [experience]. There was something about it that was like … going through some kind of trauma event [tic] … like the people who survived, like, a hostage situation … and you are united for life. "

He even talked about how talented he thinks Kristen Stewart is and how she did her acting. its acting looks better:

Vanity Fair / Summit Entertainment / Via youtube.com

"What is happening [in this scene] is that you are seeing Kristen Stewart's reaction to the [graduation] speech [from Eclipse], and that is what moves you … like, I did it well … and then that affects Kristen and she is very moved because she is so talented and I thought, people say: 'Oh, that's the speech is so amazing & # 39 ;, and I say & # 39; No, it's just [Kristen] & # 39; ".

So when Entertainment Weekly posted this article on Twitter, I thought … I see what you're doing, but that doesn't mean I like it!

It was only a matter of time before Anna Kendrick got HOT with her reply:

@EW Oh. I thought we had stopped doing this "the actress makes a silly joke about the cold weather, but we turned it into a clickbait anyway,quot; shit like 2014. U okay honey?

Not that someone is writing a clickbait article about me, but if they did, this is EXACTLY how I would respond.

In other news, the article has been removed:

So don't clickbait Anna Kendrick, you guys! Or, you know, anyone in general. But especially Annie K.

Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©