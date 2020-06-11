Anna Kendrick applauded in the weekly Clickbait Entertainment article

The item in question has since been removed.
A few days ago, Vanity Fair published another episode in her "Career Timeline,quot; series; The focus of this ep was the illustrious Anna Kendrick.
In the video, she talks about her experience on the set of Twilight, which was a bit difficult due to bad weather:
But one of the redeeming qualities of their experience was being with the cast!
He even talked about how talented he thinks Kristen Stewart is and how she did her acting. its acting looks better:
So when Entertainment Weekly posted this article on Twitter, I thought … I see what you're doing, but that doesn't mean I like it!
It was only a matter of time before Anna Kendrick got HOT with her reply:
Not that someone is writing a clickbait article about me, but if they did, this is EXACTLY how I would respond.
In other news, the article has been removed:
So don't clickbait Anna Kendrick, you guys! Or, you know, anyone in general. But especially Annie K.
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!