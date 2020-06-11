Anna Camp of Perfect Harmony, Rizwan Manji react to the cancellation – Up News Info

Perfect harmony Stars Anna Camp and Rizwan Manji share their thoughts on the cancellation of the NBC musical comedy after one season.

"My heart hurts a lot," says Camp, who played Ginny in the series starring Bradley Whitford. “We had an amazing runner, an incredibly talented and diverse cast, and an incredibly talented and diverse writers' room. I have never loved each member of the cast more and I have never gotten along so well with everyone in a production. We wanted to demonstrate that you can unite people from different backgrounds through the joy of music and we did. So sad to see him go. But I will never forget a second of the greatest joy I've ever had. I will miss seeing the people at Conley Fork and I will miss Ginny very much, "Camp adds in an Instagram post.

Manji, who played the Rev. Jax, also praised the show's diversity in an Instagram post. “Female show runner ✔️ One of the most diverse casts in history ✔️ One of the most diverse writers' rooms in history ✔️ Female and diverse directors ✔️ Cast / Crew who get along and respect each other ✔️ CANCELED 😭 😭😭 Sorry for being the bearer of bad news but @nbc has decided not to renew @nbcperfectharmony. We had the best cast, crew and fans in the business and I will miss them so much. Much love, Rev Jax! Manji wrote.

Created by Lesley Wake Webster, Perfect harmony released in September and ran for 13 episodes. The show featured Whitford as Dr. Arthur Cochran, a widowed former Princeton instructor who becomes music director at a small church in Kentucky, who sets out to transform the failed church choir through his unorthodox but highly effective.

Webster and Whitford were executive producers alongside Winer and Jon Radler of the Small Dog Picture Company. 20th Century TV, where Small Dog is based, was the studio.