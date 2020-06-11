Andy Cohen breaks the silence on the firings of racist stars of the & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Andy Cohen has broken his silence after it was announced that Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kirsten Doute were fired after their racist actions against a black cast member Faith Stowers.

The only member of the black cast.

"A lot is happening in the Bravo universe. I will say this: both talking about the Vanderpump Rules and then, of course, the meeting ended up airing last night. I will say this about what happened. I absolutely support Bravo's decision, I think It was the right decision, "Cohen said on SiriusXM Radio Andy.

