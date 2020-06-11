Andy Cohen breaks the silence on the firings of racist stars of the & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39;

Andy Cohen has broken his silence after it was announced that Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kirsten Doute were fired after their racist actions against a black cast member Faith Stowers.

The only member of the black cast.

"A lot is happening in the Bravo universe. I will say this: both talking about the Vanderpump Rules and then, of course, the meeting ended up airing last night. I will say this about what happened. I absolutely support Bravo's decision, I think It was the right decision, "Cohen said on SiriusXM Radio Andy.

"And I want to remind people because I've been getting a lot of tweets and messages and whatever about the Vanderpump Rules and about Southern Charm and other shows. I'm not, I'm not sorry. I feel like I remind people of all this time. : I am no longer in charge of programming at Bravo. I am not an executive producer of the Vanderpump Rules. I have nothing to do with the program, except that I love it and that I host the meetings. "

He added: "I don't produce the show, so what I want people to know is that I have nothing to say about hiring and firing."

The ladies were abandoned after Stowers revealed a time when the ladies called the police simply because she was a black woman, but the police took it no further because she was clearly not the perpetrator.