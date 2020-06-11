Andre Leon Talley calls Anna Wintour for her "white privilege" after her apology to the Vogue staff

WENN / Brian To

The famous fashion journalist calls his former best friend a "broad colonial" and doubts that Vogue's editor-in-chief "will let anything get in the way of his white privilege."

Andre Leon Talley is not buying Anna Wintour's apologies from her staff. A day after her email appeared to Vogue employees in which she was responsible for race-related "mistakes" and lack of diversity within the company, her former best friend called her for being part of " an atmosphere of colonialism. "

Appearing in Sandra BernhardSiriusXM's "Sandyland" show, former Vogue general editor told the actress / comedian that Anna's statement was motivated by her competition with Samira Nasr, who was recently named Vogue's first black editor-in-chief editor Harper's Bazaar. "This has impacted [Anna], clearly that statement is because this girl [Samira] is going to run competition rings around her, [Anna's] power base has been somewhat affected by the competition of this young woman African American presence that is going to be historically the first black editor of a great magazine, "he said.

Andre claimed that Anna's apology "came out of the white privilege space" and doubted that she would ever distance herself from this privilege. "I want to say one thing, Lady Anna Wintour is a broad colonial, she is a colonial lady. She comes from Great Britain, she is part of an atmosphere of colonialism," he added. "I don't think she allows anything to get in the way of her white privilege."

The 71-year-old fashion journalist continued to compare Vogue's editor-in-chief's apologies to a statement by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who admitted that the league was "wrong not to listen to NFL players," but did not mention who the players went to. "[Roger] did not name Colin Kaepernick by name, "Andre noted.

"And as Reverend Al Sharpton said in his eulogy to Mr. Floyd, don't apologize, give him back his job … No need to apologize. Give people back their jobs and name them. If you're going to make a statement, name what they were. your mistakes, "he added. "Admit it, dear. All I ask for is your human decency and kindness."

In the internal memo, Anna admitted: "I want to say clearly that I know that Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to black publishers, writers, photographers, designers and other creators. We have also made mistakes in posting images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes. "

She promised that "we will do better," assuring employees, "know that I value your voices and responses as we go along. I am listening and would like to hear your comments and advice if you want to share them." "

And while Andre claimed that Anna's statement was motivated by the choice of Samira Nasr as editor-in-chief of Harper Bazaar, Page Six reported that Anna's note was e-mailed to company staff ahead of Harper's historic announcement & # 39; s Bazaar and before Conde Nast, the media company under which Vogue brand, was accused of discrimination and salary discrepancies by various employees.