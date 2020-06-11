Andre 3000 Launches New T-Shirt Design to Raise Money for Black Lives Matter

WENN

The OutKast member has unveiled a new fashion line in a bid to raise funds to fund the Black Lives Movement amid national protests against racial injustice.

Up News Info –

Andre 3000 has launched a new line of t-shirts to raise funds for the civil rights organization Movement for Black Lives.

the OutKast Star debuted the new fashion line on Wednesday June 10, 2020, with shirts based on the jumpsuits embellished with the catchphrase she wore on her group's 2014 tour, all available for $ 75 each on her website for just three days. .

Announcing his new fundraising initiative, launched after the Black Lives Matter protests that have swept across the United States, hit maker "Ms. Jackson" wrote on his site: "Something very important is happening all over the world. world and it's happening to all of us. " How does it make you feel? "

"For 3 days, a selection of shirts inspired by a collection of my bodysuits will be sold and 100 percent of net proceeds will be donated to the Black Lives Movement to assist in their fight to end police brutality and racial injustice against blacks. This is just one piece in the war against systemic racism. It takes us all. THE BLACK LIFE MATTER … at the very least. "

The shirts are all black with a faux red "NO 4 SALE" label on one sleeve and phrases including, "In all cultures, the darkest people suffer the most. Why?" and "passionate about compassion".

<br />

Proceeds will go to the Black Lives Movement, an umbrella organization of groups campaigning for racial justice.