Analysis: What is it like to go to a restaurant in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic?

In late April, I allowed myself to speculate on what it would be like to eat again when restaurants finally reopened.

Well, yesterday in Brussels they did and I quickly checked into Bogarts, a small independent, family-run Italian restaurant near my apartment that had just opened late last year.

I was really a little apprehensive. I love to go out to eat. It is not just the food, but the experience, the company, the atmosphere. I was concerned about everything that would be affected by the new measures imposed to ensure that the risks of coronavirus remain low.

I shouldn't have worried. Yes, I had to book in advance online, but many of us have been doing it for years. The tables were spaced 1.5 meters apart, and there were fewer of them. Waiters wore masks, the menu presented on a blackboard. But while sipping my crisp white wine and enjoying the spaghetti pistachio pesto with prawns, it sounds tasty, right? – The whole experience seemed deliciously familiar to me.

In any case, with fewer tables and fewer customers, we all had more space, the tables were not close together, the service was better. In the end, our payment was by card, paid at the counter rather than at our table.

The past few months have been almost ruinous for the hotel industry. Without clients, many have struggled to stay afloat, even with government help. The Belgian government is exploring giving all of its residences € 300 vouchers this summer that can only be used in restaurants to help attract people. They are already reducing VAT. Measures like these will help, but many bar owners and restaurateurs fear that, as long as social distancing measures are maintained, they simply won't be able to make a profit.

It's not just about bars and restaurants. Stores, hotels, airlines and others are also concerned that the new normal means they will not be able to survive. But there is good news: consumer confidence seems to have recovered. Yes, there is clearly a backlog of demand, but most seem willing to venture out and open their wallets weeks after the locks are over. Hotels are starting to take reservations and airlines are even seeing seats being sold.

We have all thought about how the coronavirus crisis could change the world. But it will? In most places, the blocks or confinements lasted less than three months, and three months doesn't really seem long enough to change the habits of a lifetime.

The future remains uncertain, but as I walk through Brussels today, with the reopening of shops, cafes, and offices, the new normal looks remarkably similar to the old one.

Darren McCaffrey is the political editor of .

