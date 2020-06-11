Analysis: Is fragile support for the Swedish COVID-19 strategy fracturing?

Sweden has announced a series of measures to ease the restrictions in the coming weeks. As of Saturday, symptom-free people can travel freely within the country. On Sunday, elite sports will return but without spectators, and next Monday, universities and upper secondary schools will be able to reopen.

But wait a second! I thought that Sweden had not entered the confinement?

As we have explored here before, the country certainly did not impose a total blockade, although substantial steps were taken. But was it enough? For months, a debate has raged elsewhere, while in Sweden there seemed to be a tentative consensus. That the right decisions were made at the right time.

However, that fragile acceptance by the government and its scientists seems to be fracturing. Yesterday, in the debate of the party's first leaders in parliament since the pandemic began, opposition politicians went after Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, saying that Sweden's high death rate represented serious flaws.

The country's death rate per million remains below some of the most affected nations in Europe, such as the United Kingdom and Spain, but is ten times higher than that of Norway and eight times higher than that of Finland.

Criticisms have been raised from opposition quarters about the tests and the lack of protective equipment for nursing homes, which have been particularly affected by the virus. Meanwhile, a poll by Novus pollster showed that public support is declining. The number of respondents who said they had "very or fairly high confidence,quot; in the government's ability to handle the coronavirus plummeted to 45 percent in June from 63 percent in April.

And questions are asked to the state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell. Recently, he admitted that many people had died. "If we were to encounter the same disease, exactly what we know today, I think we would land halfway between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world did," he said in an interview with Sveriges Radio last week.

Yesterday, the Swedish public health agency admitted that around a million people, a tenth of the country's population, had traveled abroad in late February and early March, meaning that hundreds of different people may have brought the virus to the Nordic country.

It is hard not to conclude that Sweden's handling of the crisis has damaged its reputation abroad. Just yesterday, Slovakia, in announcing its reopening of the border, excluded Sweden and many others have followed suit. Public confidence in government, science, and institutions may also take a significant hit.

This narrative is not simply limited to Sweden. A senior scientist in the UK said yesterday that the death toll there could have been cut in half if the country had closed just a week earlier. The government in Spain under Pedro Sánchez has been beset by internal strife and opposition since mid-April over the decisions its precarious administration has made. And in Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed he will present evidence on Friday of an investigation into why an early closure was not imposed in the Bergamo area, the epicenter of the country's pandemic.

Sweden still hopes that, despite the mistakes made in recent months, it has ultimately taken the right course. That the country is learning lessons and has seen higher rates of infection should mean that, in any second wave, it will be better protected than its neighbors.

As the virus continues to spread, and infections continue to rise and take more lives, it will be years, not weeks or months, before you can judge who was right.

Darren McCaffrey is the political editor of .