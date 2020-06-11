An ozone alert is issued for the metropolitan area and Front Range.

The Front Range, from Castle Rock to the Wyoming border, is under an air quality advisory until 4 p.m. on Friday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an Ozone Action Day Alert that includes Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins, and other cities along the Front Range. The counties on alert are: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, Larimer and Weld.

Health officials, as part of the alert, ask area residents to limit driving of gasoline and diesel vehicles if possible.

Gentle winds, warm weather, and large amounts of sunlight are fueling ozone concentrations that are in a moderate to unhealthy range for sensitive groups, according to the CDPHE. Parts of the metropolitan area west of Interstate 25, including the foothills, were able to see the highest concentrations.

For more information online, go to the state health department's air quality page.

The alert warns that active children and adults and people with lung diseases, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or intense outdoor exertion. The current air quality in the alert zone could increase the likelihood of respiratory symptoms and respiratory distress.