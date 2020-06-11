American Black Film Festival goes virtual for the 24th edition – Up News Info

After postponing its original date from July to October in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the 24th Annual American Film Festival (ABFF) will take place online Aug. 21-30 at abff.com. ABFF Ventures LLC. Announced today that ABFF Online Edition will continue the tradition of the live festival, featuring the best of independent film noir, studio premieres, talks and panels, the entertainment seminar business, along with virtual networking events.

In addition, the festival, which advances with the Community First! Theme, will use its platform for social change in response to the scourge of racial injustice in our country, and will also educate and support its community in an effort to help its recovery from coronavirus.

Earlier this year, ABFF Ventures CEO Jeff Friday spoke to Up News Info about sticking with the festival amid the health crisis "If we found out that the festival wasn't going to happen this year due to circumstances beyond our control, We will be ready to have lunch. So this will not wait until October. If we have not fixed things, we will also launch our online festival and our buyers platform. Then we will have the opportunity to be seen by people who love black content, And also the opportunity for these programs to be seen by potential distributors and buyers of diverse content. "

Along with today's announcement, Friday stated: "While we will surely miss being with our ABFF community in Miami Beach this year and connecting in person, what really unites us is our shared commitment to ensuring inclusion in Hollywood and maintaining a place of inspiration for diverse storytelling. We will persevere this year and end up with a stronger community on the other side of this crisis. "