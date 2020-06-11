Amazon picks up Anna Paquin drama after being kicked out by Pop TV – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Paquin Flack has found a new home in the US USA after Amazon collected the dark comedy drama.

This occurs after the series, which was created and written by Oliver Lansley, was surprisingly released by ViacomCBS & # 39; Pop TV, a week before the second season aired. Seasons one and two will air through Amazon in the US. USA And Canada

Up News Info understands that the Amazon deal also entitles him to consider a third season of the show, which is produced in association with British television station UKTV.

Located in the world of high-risk celebrity public relations, Flack stars True Blood & # 39; s Paquin as a master of the dark arts of public relations. It is produced by Episodes Producer Hat Trick Productions and CASM Films for Paquin and Stephen Moyer.

Related story Amazon bans police from using its facial recognition technology for one year

It marks a nice change for the show, a 45-minute series that sees Paquin take on an antihero role, a female version of Walter White, Don Draper, or Tony Soprano.

Introducing new cast members Sam Neill, Daniel Dae Kim and guest star Martha Plimpton, the six-episode second season reprises alongside Robyn (Paquin) the recovery of her life after her countless addictions overtook her in the end. from season one. Focusing on rebuilding his relationship with his sister and keeping his clients out of the headlines, he must also face an unexpected new revelation head-on. Meanwhile, his boss Caroline (Sophie Okonedo) is shocked to see his ex (Neill) return, while Eve (Lydia Wilson) is tasked with keeping new client Gabriel Cole (Kim) satisfied, and Melody (Rebecca Benson) he is adjusting to a new life after leaving the company. Plimpton will appear in one episode as Robyn's late mother.

Genevieve Angelson also returns as Robyn's sister Ruth, alongside Rufus Jones and Arinze Kene. Other season 2 guest stars will include Jane Horrocks, Giles Terera, and Amanda Abbington, reprising her role as Alexa.

Creator Oliver Lansley, who has been described as a British Ryan Murphy, directs in the second season alongside Alicia MacDonald and Moyer. Flack is produced by Debs Pisani (Back to life) and executive producer of Jimmy Mulville and Helen Williams of Hat Trick Productions. Pete Thornton is Executive Producer for UKTV, Paquin is Executive Producer for CASM alongside Stephen Moyer, Cerise Hallam Larkin, and Mark Larkin.