Amazon bans police use of its facial recognition tool for one year

Amazon has banned police use of its facial recognition technology for a year.

The technology is used to identify and locate people from a digital image or a video frame.

It is used by many countries around the world, especially for border control, but also to prevent crime with firearms and firearms, as well as child and sexual exploitation.

Amazon is the latest tech giant to stop allowing police to use its technology, which has come under fire for misidentifying people with darker skin.

But the company said organizations that use its tool, called the Rekognition, to help find missing or sexually exploited children, will still have access to the technology.

The ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd have focused attention on racial injustice and how the police use technology to track people.

Amazon itself expressed its support for the fight against "the brutal treatment of blacks."

George Floyd died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to the handcuffed black man's neck for several minutes, even after Floyd stopped moving and called for air.

Law enforcement agencies use facial recognition to identify suspects, but critics say it can be misused.

Various US cities USA They have been banned from use by police and other government agencies, led by San Francisco last year.

On Tuesday, IBM said it would exit the facial recognition business, noting concerns about how the technology can be used for mass surveillance and racial profiling.

At the moment it is unclear whether the police use ban includes federal law enforcement agencies.

Civil rights groups and Amazon employees themselves have pressured the company to stop selling its technology to government agencies, saying it could be used to invade privacy and attack people of color.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Amazon said it hoped that Congress would set stricter regulations for facial recognition.

Clare Garvie, a researcher at the Georgetown University Center for Privacy and Technology, said: "Amazon's decision is an important symbolic step, but this does not really change the landscape of facial recognition in the United States, as it is not a player important,quot;.

Garvie's research found that only two American agencies are using or testing Rekognition.

The Orlando police department tested it, but decided not to implement it, he said. While the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon, which has been the most public on the use of Rekognition, said it suspended its use indefinitely after Amazon's announcement.

Studies led by MIT researcher Joy Buolamwini found racial and gender disparities in facial recognition software.

Those findings spurred Microsoft and IBM to improve their systems, but irritated Amazon, which last year publicly attacked their research methods.

A group of artificial intelligence academics last year launched a vigorous defense of their work and asked Amazon to stop selling its facial recognition software to the police.

A study conducted last year by a United States agency affirmed concerns about the technology's flaws.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology tested the main facial recognition systems, although not from Amazon, which did not present their algorithms, and found that they often worked unevenly based on a person's race, sex, or age.

Buolamwini said Wednesday that Amazon's announcement is a "welcome but unexpected announcement."

"Microsoft also needs to take a position," he said. "More importantly, our legislators must step up,quot; to curb harmful technology deployments.

This week's announcements by Amazon and IBM follow momentum from Democratic lawmakers to pass a comprehensive package of police reforms in Congress that could include restrictions on the use of facial recognition, especially in police cameras.

Although not commonly used in the USA. The possibility of cameras that can monitor crowds and identify people in real time has drawn concern from both parties.