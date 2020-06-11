Alum of & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; Billie Lee accuses Lisa of trying to silence her after her dismissal

WENN / Avalon

Billie, who was fired from the Bravo show after season 7 in 2019, shares that as an activist, being silenced by Lisa Vanderpump after the shooting "it really hurt me."

Plus "Vanderpump Rules"The stars talk about their experience on the show after the firing of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute due to his past racist behavior against the former co-star Faith stowers. Now, Billie lee she's talking about the moment she was let go of the Bravo show.

"I personally tried to go public, and I did a little bit about the season 7 reunion and how I felt like I was on and muted," she told HollywoodLife.com about her dismissal in 2019. "And then when I spoke publicly about how there weren't enough black people or LGBTQ people in [Bravo]. "

Later, she hinted that Lisa Vanderpump He tried to silence her about it. "Lisa herself called me up and said she didn't have to speak negatively about the show, that it would hurt my career and made my career on television, and that I could take it away if I kept saying negative things about the show." , "She claimed.

Billie, who was a recurring cast member on the show's sixth and seventh seasons, shared that as an activist, being silenced "really hurt." She added: "It was really disappointing to discover that someone I looked for had their own privileges and did not understand where it came from."

"And then see everything that came out with Faith," Billie continued, referring to Faith, who claimed that Stassi and Kristen attempted to call her into the police because they thought she was guilty of a robbery case. "I am part of all these marches and I am part of the Black Lives Matter movement and I was very proud of [Faith]. As I said, I had a hard time leaving that program, not having money and I cannot imagine someone of color doing the same" .