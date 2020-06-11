Alleged Santa Cruz deputy killer Steven Carrillo related to Oakland federal officer fatal shooting – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Steven Carrillo, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. USA Suspected in a deadly ambush of two Santa Cruz County agents, has been linked to the murder of a federal officer in Oakland during a night of anger-related violence over the death. George Floyd's, according to a published report.

Bay Area News Group quoted an unidentified police source as saying that Carrillo, 32, is believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of Federal Protective Services officer Dave Underwood at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in downtown Oakland. at night. May 29.

The shooting, which injured another federal officer, occurred as a huge protest over the death of George Floyd erupted into violence and looting in nearby downtown Oakland.

Carrillo was arrested Saturday after a violent attack on Ben Lomond that killed the sheriff's sergeant. Damon Gutzwiller and seriously injured a second deputy. Carrillo allegedly opened fire on the officers and threw pipe bombs at them while responding to a call about a man driving a van with weapons and explosive devices.

RELATED:

Santa Cruz Sheriff Jim Hart called Carrillo "a dangerous man with the intent to harm police officers,quot; who ambushed his officers.

"I want to talk a little bit about Steven Carrillo, I don't even want to say his name again," Hart told reporters at a press conference on Monday afternoon. "This is the last time you're going to hear me say it. This guy was active in the Air Force. He was dangerous and he was an angry man with the intention of harming police officers. He killed Sergeant. Gutzwiller. He injured another deputy.

Since Saturday night, FBI forensic teams have been at the ambush site in Ben Lomond, looking for evidence of both cases. Of particular interest has been a white truck in Carrillo he was driving as officers followed him to Ben Lomond's house. A caller alerted authorities that they had seen weapons and explosives in the van.

The FBI released a grainy photo of a white pickup truck Friday that they believe was linked to the deadly federal building salvo. They had asked for the public's help in locating him.

Throughout the week, the FBI confirmed that they were looking for a link between the two lethal crimes that attack law enforcement officers.

FBI San Francisco special agent John Bennett spoke about the possible connection between Carrillo's white truck and the one sought in connection with the Oakland hoot.

"Many of you have asked about this (the white truck) in connection with the shooting of two federal protection officers in Oakland," Bennett said. "We are actively investigating the possibility of links between these cases. However, as this investigation is ongoing. I can't or won't provide details … about it. "