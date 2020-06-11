Alleged leaked sex video of Rihanna dubbed & # 39; fake & # 39; by the fans

The alleged porn video shows a woman who looks like the singer of & # 39; Umbrella & # 39; in a sexual act with a man, but many believe that it has been edited.

An alleged sex tape of Rihanna It reportedly leaked online, but the Navy may want to avoid checking it out. The graphic footage allegedly featuring the Barbadian singer came out on Twitter on Wednesday morning, June 10, but many have disputed its authenticity.

The sex tape reportedly shows a woman who resembles the hit-maker of "Only Girl (In the World)" in a sexual act with a man. But after seeing it and after an investigation, Twitter users think it is false.

The video is believed to have been edited with artificial intelligence technology called "deep fakes," which was released last year. It allows people to show the face of a celebrity to anyone in a video. Shortly after the launch of the deep fake technology, people have been using it to create fake celebrity sex tapes, taking photos of celebrities' faces in porn movies.

While Rihanna is still a mother in the alleged leaked sex tape, her fans have come to her defense and called the people who are republishing the video.

Rihanna, who used to be active on Instagram, hasn't posted anything since last week, Wednesday June 3, when she used her platform to raise awareness of the importance of voting to achieve the change they want.

When publishing the names of the states that were going to hold their primary elections that day, he wrote in the caption: "VOTE! You don't have anything to do, man! Get him off the couch and go vote!" I don't want to hear another excuse! Stop believing that your vote and your voice don't matter! This is the most horrible way to protest … vote for the change you want! "

When a person disputed his argument and wrote in the comment section, "Voting is not going to change s ** t," RiRi quickly applauded that user and replied to the comment, "Tired of hearing this! Aren't you going to change s ** t?