Alleged Chinese spy arrested at LAX; Arrested for stealing UC-San Francisco medical research – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A suspected Chinese spy was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport, and told federal authorities that he had stolen secrets from medical researchers at the University of California-San Francisco and sent them to a laboratory. military in China. officials announced Thursday.

In a joint statement, US Attorney David Anderson and San Francisco FBI Special Agent in Charge John Bennett announced that Xin Wang was taken into federal custody on June 7 while trying to board a flight to Tianjin, China.

Federal prosecutors said Wang had entered the United States with a false passport on March 26, 2019, posing as a medical investigator interested in working at UC-San Francisco. He had joined the laboratory, where he began to access medical research.

Investigators have determined that he is in fact a major in the People's Liberation Army of the People's Republic of China. He said in his multiple entry visa application that he had left the military service in 2016 and was involved in a private investigation.

According to court documents, Wang, who had traveled from the United States and China, was part of an elaborate plan that included observing the design of the UCSF laboratory and bringing information on how to replicate it in China.

"(The US Border Patrol agents) received information that Wang had UCSF studies with him that he was taking to share with his PLA colleagues, and that he had sent an investigation to his laboratory in China by email "officials said in a statement. "Wang also told his supervising UCSF professor that he had duplicated some of that professor's work in the laboratory in China."

Federal officials said part of the UCSF lab's work was funded by grants from the United States Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health.

Wang is accused of visa fraud. If convicted, you face a maximum legal sentence of ten years in prison and a $ 250,000 fine.