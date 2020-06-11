All the worst TV characters that slowly but surely became our favorites

A B C



"Sawyer was such a rude and despicable character at first, but DAMN was my favorite in the end! So much growth. I loved his arc and development!"

—Micahdr

"He started out as such a selfish and lonely character. In the end, he cared about people, cared for them, and was very connected to them. One of my all-time favorite bows of redemption."

—Brentus86

"At the beginning of the series, he's just a trash bag with decent pranks. In the end, your heart breaks when he jumps out of the helicopter to lighten the load, and you end up stagnating your relationship and Juliet's."

—Laurenm4b7b568d6