All the worst TV characters that slowly but surely became our favorites

one)

Theon's game of Thrones

HBO

"Theon's bow of redemption is not talked about enough. At first I hated him so much, then I felt sorry for him and in the end, when he died, I cried for days."

—Yaelmeyermail

2)

Captain Holt from Brooklyn nine nine

NBC

"Captain Holt of Brooklyn nine nine, but it improves literally in the same episode. "

—Elongb2015

"Every Brooklyn nine nine The fanatic loves (or should love) Captain Raymond Holt and his family: Kevin, his fluffy Cheddar and his son Jake. "

—Spideytomlover03

3)

Steve Harrington from Strange things

Netflix

"Start off as your typical teenage jerk you actively lean on in the '80s movies, but drop the facade and at the end of Season 1 you realize it's really not that bad after all. He's a fool with a huge heart Team Harrington!

—Delaneyc4cc25179b

"Steve Harrington of Strange things He started out as one of the worst TV characters I've ever seen! He was a jerk in Season 1, but cute. So, he completely changed it and he's one of my all-time favorite characters! I love watching him fight bad guys with kids, and he's SO funny too! Mom Steve for the victory!

—Ericastevenson323

4)

Caroline from The Vampire Diaries

CW

"She was the worst at first, so superficial and annoying. Her character grew a lot and became the smartest, kindest, and most easy-to-relate characters on the show. She ended up being my favorite."

—Palomaencinasc

"Caroline Forbes started very absorbed in herself, superficial and had a terrible relationship with her mother. As the show continued and she became a vampire, her character's development improved a lot. She became strong and her relationship with her mother became she became one of the most sincere on the show. Her mother's death was one of the saddest scenes. I also liked how she became a mother. "

—Juliajenkins

5)

Sawyer's Lost

A B C

"Sawyer was such a rude and despicable character at first, but DAMN was my favorite in the end! So much growth. I loved his arc and development!"

—Micahdr

"He started out as such a selfish and lonely character. In the end, he cared about people, cared for them, and was very connected to them. One of my all-time favorite bows of redemption."

—Brentus86

"At the beginning of the series, he's just a trash bag with decent pranks. In the end, your heart breaks when he jumps out of the helicopter to lighten the load, and you end up stagnating your relationship and Juliet's."

—Laurenm4b7b568d6

6)

Bellamy Blake from The 100

CW

"When they first hit the ground in Season 1, he was arrogant and on a little power trip. He was always a leader, but over the course of the show, he evolved a lot and became a fuller and more complete character. Compassionate "

—Annikaxrogers

7)

Pennsatucky of Orange is the new black

Netflix

"Pennsatucky went from being a racist, anti-gay, Bible-critical stalker to a sincere, sincere, and non-judgmental human being. I was devastated because it didn't get its happy ending."

—Leannesfitbit79

8)

Eli Pope from Scandal

A B C

"He rubbed me the wrong way based on first impressions. Over the course of the series, I ended up being a fanatic."

—Laurlaur11

9)

Dr. Alex Karev from Grey's Anatomy

A B C

"He was a jerk at first! He was selfish and awful with Izzie. But his character development was beautiful, and he showed us that he had a heart under that tough exterior."

—Totallyih

"Dr. Alex Karev from Grey's Anatomy. At first he was a complete jerk, but then he became your favorite. "

—Finn_hudson

10)

Bonnie's The Vampire Diaries

CW

"I couldn't bear Bonnie The Vampire Diaries At the beginning of the show. I think they were all pretty shallow high school kids in the first season. She was crying and bored. Don't get me started on how many times he said "Grams,quot;. But at some point she turned into this complete badass who saved everyone on the show and literally the world multiple times. He had a good sense of humor, great friends, and a murderous look. He was more involved in his relationship with Enzo than anyone else on the show. For me, she rescued the last few seasons of the show and outshone Caroline as the best badass on the show. "

—Abbyj6

eleven)

Prince Zuko of Avatar, the last airbender

Netflix

"This is quite common, but Prince Zuko in Avatar, the last airbender. At first, he was obsessed with regaining his honor by capturing the Avatar and it was horrible for his uncle, but in the end he had become a completely different person. He went from trying to capture the Avatar to teaching him to double fire, and he apologized to his uncle for how horrible it was to him! An absolutely amazing arc of redemption for an excellent character. "

—Mariapie

12)

Quinn Fabray's Joy

A B C

"Her character development was honestly the best in the entire series. She went from being the most unreliable hypocrite to the best friend of all. I feel like the last episode hurt us all by not showing us how her life turned out."

—Wethuaqm

13)

Nellie's The office

NBC

"He started by stealing Andy's work, but he eventually became one of the funniest and deepest characters and that's the only reason I'm going back to season 9."

—Addyh44c8c5dfb

14)

Petra's Jane the virgin

CW

"He was legitimately the worst person when the series started. He was my favorite of the entire cast at the end of the series. What a great arc of characters!"

—Nicolesue

fifteen.

Nathan Scott from One Tree Hill

CW

"Nathan Scott! He started out as a complete jerk and ended up being caring, loving and someone who would do anything for anyone. I love how you can see that his relationship with Haley and his growing bond with his brother were able to make him a better person. It had an incredible development! "

—Miprovincialife

sixteen.

Cordelia Chase from Buffy the Vampire Slayer

WB

"In the beginning, she is a horrible abuser who has no filter and in the end (including her time in Angel) She is a tough warrior who is not afraid to speak her mind, but she is also affectionate, kind and has a fearsome loyalty to her friends. "

—Anyarosem16

17)

John Murphy from The 100

CW

"John was totally the bad guy in Season 1, but as the show progressed, he became one of the smartest and nicest characters. Richard Harmon really sold his development as a true hero while still being really Murphy. Scars, grunts and all. He still makes mistakes, but instead of surviving, he tries to protect as many people as possible. "

—Llin422

18)

Dwight's The office

NBC

"Dwight was a jerk and a jerk who didn't know how to interact with other people. You see his literal hero's journey and in the end, you're supporting him to get everything he wants because he really won. Also, he earned the respect of his peers. working and most importantly he finally respects them. I never thought watching the first few seasons Dwight would be my favorite character but here we are. "

—Brittconn92

19)

Alexis from Schitt & # 39; s Creek

Netflix

"Okay, the whole family went through a huge character development, but Alexis was the best. She started out as this ignorant, self-centered and annoying girl, but she became an independent and rude female boss who put others before her. You never would. I guessed how amazing it would be for the last season. "

—Katcloud

twenty)

Damon's The Vampire Diaries

CW

"At first, he seemed to be the main antagonist. But in the end he was almost everyone's favorite boy."

—Abbysiddons1128

twenty-one)

Jaime Lannister from game of Thrones

HBO

"Jaime Lannister! In the first episode, we see him having sex with his sister and pushing Bran out the window! But over the course of the series, he is revealed to be an honorable man, saving King & # 39; s Landing from destruction and jumps one was thrown into a bear pit to save his captor's life (and falls in love with her and rides her.) Jaime is complex and gray, but in the end I cried for his loss and I am still in mourning for what might have been. Nikolaj's performance made Jaime more than a villain, it showed the depth of emotion and honor of the last lion Lannister. A year has passed and I still miss him. "

—Elissak4cc3926bd

22)

Emily Gilmore from Gilmore Girls.

CW

"When I started looking Gilmore GirlsI always sided with Lorelai and saw Emily and Richard from Lorelai's perspective. Now I see that they cared a lot about their daughter and were just trying to do what was best for her, while Lorelai loved playing the victim and making fun of the way they lived their lives. "

—Sabina3000

2. 3)

And finally, Dina from Hypermarket

Hulu

"Her character seemed mean and overly abrasive compared to the rest of the characters at first. However, as time goes by, we learn more of her story and form better relationships with the rest of the characters. She is one of the best and funniest characters from the show "

—Nicolet4a9e170b3

Note: Some responses have been edited for their length and clarity.

TV and cinema

