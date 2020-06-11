All the worst TV characters that slowly but surely became our favorites

Not to be dramatic, but now WE WILL DO NOTHING FOR THESE CHARACTERS.
one)
Theon's game of Thrones
2)
Captain Holt from Brooklyn nine nine
3)
Steve Harrington from Strange things
4)
Caroline from The Vampire Diaries
5)
Sawyer's Lost
6)
Bellamy Blake from The 100
7)
Pennsatucky of Orange is the new black
8)
Eli Pope from Scandal
9)
Dr. Alex Karev from Grey's Anatomy
10)
Bonnie's The Vampire Diaries
eleven)
Prince Zuko of Avatar, the last airbender
12)
Quinn Fabray's Joy
13)
Nellie's The office
14)
Petra's Jane the virgin
fifteen.
Nathan Scott from One Tree Hill
sixteen.
Cordelia Chase from Buffy the Vampire Slayer
17)
John Murphy from The 100
18)
Dwight's The office
19)
Alexis from Schitt & # 39; s Creek
twenty)
Damon's The Vampire Diaries
twenty-one)
Jaime Lannister from game of Thrones
22)
Emily Gilmore from Gilmore Girls.
2. 3)
And finally, Dina from Hypermarket
Note: Some responses have been edited for their length and clarity.
