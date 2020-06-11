All PS5 games announced at Sony's Future of Gaming event:

Sony revealed dozens of PS5 games at its Future of Gaming event on Thursday.

While the stream was in 1080p, you can check out all the previews in 4K resolution below to get a better idea of ​​what games will look like on the PS5.

We were also able to see the design of the PS5 and its digital edition for the first time.

Sony's PlayStation 5 event on Thursday was packed with game reveals. From beloved series like Ratchet and Clank, Demonic residentand great tourism, to new franchises like GhostWire: Tokyo, Deathloopand PragmataThere was something for everyone at the Future of Gaming event. And we were even able to see the final design of the PS5, despite all the rumors, including its slightly slimmer digital edition.

We'll have a lot more to say in the coming weeks and months, just like Sony, but for now, scroll down to see all the trailers Sony premiered at their event on Thursday. Best of all, you can watch them in 4K.

Grand Theft Auto V

An "expanded and improved,quot; version of GTA 5 will arrive on PS5 in the second half of 2021.

Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales

A new Spider-Man adventure from Insomniac Games is coming to PS5 this holiday season.

Gran Turismo 7

From classic vehicles and tracks to the reintroduction of the legendary GT simulation mode: Gran Turismo 7 brings together the best features from previous installments in the series along with the future. An even more realistic driving experience awaits thanks to haptic feedback, bringing to life what it is like when tires hit the road. PS5's immersive 3D audio allows gamers to detect the position of other cars and drivers around them.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

A new entry in the Ratchet and Clank Insomniac Games series.

Athia Project

The Athia Project is the culmination of the Luminous Productions philosophy to create completely new and fresh gaming experiences that fuse the latest technologies with art. With the PlayStation 5, your vision truly comes alive, and with the Athia Project you can expect to be transported to a vast and detailed world filled with beauty and dismay.

Lost

Lost, alone and separated from family, a stray cat must unravel an ancient mystery to escape a forgotten cyber city and find his way home.

Return

Returnal combines side scrolling action with roguelike gameplay in a third person shooter game where players battle to survive on a hostile planet that changes with each death. Players can instinctively switch between shooting modes using a single adaptive trigger and can return to action immediately after dying. Immersive 3D audio from PS5 brings the alien world to life around the player, helping players navigate intense positional combat.

Sackboy: a great adventure

The iconic PlayStation hero Sackboy returns in a new 3D adventure with a deeply immersive and expressive control scheme. Players can take part in this epic solitaire-style platform journey, or team up with friends for fun in the chaotic and multiplayer.

AllStars destruction

Destruction AllStars is an action packed sports event that pits drivers against each other in intense competition. The goal? Destroy as many cars as possible.

Kena: Bridge of the Spirits

A story-based action adventure with stunning visual aesthetics that combines exploration with accelerated combat. Players find and grow a team of charming spiritual companions called Rot, improving their skills and creating new ways to manipulate the environment. Kena: Bridge of Spirits seamlessly blends action and narrative into an unforgettable experience. Travel with Kena, a young spirit guide on a quest to uncover the mysterious history surrounding the disappearance of the village.

Goodbye High Volcano

Goodbye Volcano High is a cinematic narrative adventure about the end of an era … and the beginning of a love story. Coming soon 2021 for PS5 and PS4.

Strange World Souls Storm

Witness Abe's horrible conflict with a terrifying new plot in this new narrative adventure. Oddworld Soulstorm represents a great visual and cinematic objective that breaks new ground for Oddworld. With new smart mechanics and new twisted devices that allow highly explosive deflection. This is a dark parable that tells an epic story of a volatile society pushed to its limits.

GhostWire: Tokyo

Tokyo is invaded by deadly supernatural forces after 99% of the city's population disappeared. Use a powerful arsenal of spectral abilities to battle the paranormal threat and unravel the mystery behind the mass disappearance. Face the unknown, discover the truth, and save the city when GhostWire: Tokyo arrives in 2021, exclusively on PlayStation 5.

JETT: The distant coast

JETT: The Far Shore invites you on an interstellar journey to forge a future for a town tormented by oblivion in this cinematic action adventure coming in Holiday 2020 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Godfall

Take a first look at Godfall's PlayStation 5 game mode and the world of Aperion, a world on the brink of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian Knights, divine warriors capable of equipping Valor Plates, Legendary Armor Sets that transform bearers into unstoppable melee masters. Destroy enemies as you climb through each of the elemental realms and challenge the mad god, Macros, who awaits you at the top. Climb up in Godfall, the first loot, looter, and looter killer RPG.

Solar ash

Travel through a vivid, highly stylized surreal world full of mystery, high-speed wild journey, endearing characters, and massive enemy encounters. The emptiness calls …

Hitman 3

Hitman III is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy. Agent 47 returns as a ruthless professional for the biggest contracts of his entire career. Death awaits.

Astro game room

Astro and his team guide you through a magical introduction through PS5 in this fun platform game that comes preloaded on PS5. Explore four worlds, each based on the components of the PS5 console. Each area features innovative gameplay that takes advantage of the new features of the PS5's DualSense wireless controller.

Little devil inside

Little Devil Inside is an action-adventure RPG with survival elements set in an atmospheric and semi-open world. The trailer reveals new scenes, monsters and glimpses of the game in various environments.

NBA 2K21

NBA 2K21 is built from the ground up for PS5. Prepare for Next Gen graphics, load times, and power.

Bugsnax

From the minds behind Octodad: Dadliest Catch comes Bugsnax, a whimsical adventure game coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Holidays 2020.

Demon souls

From JAPAN Studio and Bluepoint Games comes a new version of the PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls. This new version invites players to experience the original brutal challenge, completely rebuilt from scratch and masterfully enhanced with a new "Fractured Mode,quot;. In addition to the beautiful shadow effects and ray tracing, players can choose from two graphical modes while playing: one focused on fidelity and one focused on frame rate.

Deathloop

Blackreef Island. For most of its inhabitants, it is a paradise. But for Colt, it is an inescapable prison. Thanks to a mysterious timeloop, he's reliving the same day, over and over, trying to find a way to break the endless cycle he's trapped in. As Colt, you will have to eliminate eight targets, including your arch enemy Julianna Blake – if you ever want to escape. But remember: it's a time loop, so if you don't succeed at first … die, die again.

Resident Evil 8

Fear surrounds you in Resident Evil 8, unleashing a new chapter of survival horror on PlayStation 5 in 2021!

Pragmata

Announcement of Pragmata, a new Capcom game, now in development for the PlayStation 5 to launch in 2022.

Horizon: the forbidden west

Horizon: Forbidden West continues the Aloy story as he moves west to the far future of the United States to face a majestic but dangerous border where he will face impressive machines and mysterious new threats.