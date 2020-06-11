Alicia Keys, Cardi B and more demand justice for Breonna Taylor on PSA

Celebrities demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

Joining forces with Taylor's mother Tamika Palmerstars included Alicia Keys, Cardi B and more came together to urge fans to help seek justice for Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT worker who was killed by Louisville police in March.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Ellen Degeneres, Kerry Washington, Tamika D. Mallory, Brene Brown, Ali Wong, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lena Waithe and Gabrielle Union They are just some of the stars who lent their voices to the cause, and each one shared a video titled "You know what happened to Breonna Taylor,quot; on their social networks. In it, Palmer detailed the death of his daughter and informed viewers how they can get involved.

"Three Louisville Police Department officers used a battery ram to break down his door. They fired 22 times," Parker said in the video. "Eight of those bullets landed on the body of the most essential worker I will ever know. Bree was killed by the Louisville Metro Police Department and after they killed her, they asked me if I had any enemies. I said: & # 39; No. Absolutely not. "