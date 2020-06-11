Alicia Keys, Cardi B and more demand justice for Breonna Taylor on PSA

imageSPACE / Shutterstock; Instagram AFF-USA / Shutterstock
Celebrities demand justice for Breonna Taylor.
Joining forces with Taylor's mother Tamika Palmerstars included Alicia Keys, Cardi B and more came together to urge fans to help seek justice for Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT worker who was killed by Louisville police in March.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Ellen Degeneres, Kerry Washington, Tamika D. Mallory, Brene Brown, Ali Wong, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lena Waithe and Gabrielle Union They are just some of the stars who lent their voices to the cause, and each one shared a video titled "You know what happened to Breonna Taylor,quot; on their social networks. In it, Palmer detailed the death of his daughter and informed viewers how they can get involved.
"Three Louisville Police Department officers used a battery ram to break down his door. They fired 22 times," Parker said in the video. "Eight of those bullets landed on the body of the most essential worker I will ever know. Bree was killed by the Louisville Metro Police Department and after they killed her, they asked me if I had any enemies. I said: & # 39; No. Absolutely not. "
"Their stories started coming out differently and people began to learn the truth of what was happening and the things that went wrong that night. Now the whole city is crazy. Now everyone is crazy," Parker continued. "Breonna shouldn't be dead. Some days I feel like I can't breathe without her. This should never happen to another family. I'm Breonna Taylor's mother. Say her name."
Calling for justice, Mallory encouraged viewers to call the Louisville representatives and urge them to fire and accuse the officers involved, as well as to continue their investigation into Taylor's death. Mallory said: "Breonna Taylor's family has said that not only are they fighting for her, but they are fighting to make sure that what happened to Breonna never happens again."
Before finishing the video, Keys and his fellow stars asked him, "Do you know what happened to Breonna Taylor?"
On social media, the "Girl On Fire,quot; singer wrote: "The officers John Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove Whoever participated in his murder needs to be charged and arrested NOW! "
She added: "Listen to the facts about your beautiful mother … can you imagine? Donate, protest, ask and SUE #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor. Visit my story for a direct link to things you can do to help. #SayHerName."
For her part, Cardi encouraged her followers to demand justice. "Let me tell you something. So we have to keep fighting. Breonna Taylor was a year younger than me," she wrote. "They tried to sweep the case under the rug, especially from the country when it was locked up due to Coronavirus. DON'T LET THE KENTUCKY POLICE DEPARTMENT BE AWAY FROM THIS SHIT!
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."