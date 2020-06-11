Alexis Skyy packed on the PDA with an alleged new boyfriend

Instagram

Up News Info – Alexis Skyy apparently he has found a new love. The model and television star recently went to her Instagram account to share a short clip of her toy with a man who many assumed was her new boyfriend.

In the video on Wednesday, June 9, the "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"The star was seen rocking a black hat while filming himself from below. He then leaned toward a man next to him before closing his lips with him. The man's identity remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, fans were reacting badly to the reports. "Poor … he doesn't even realize it's temporary," someone said. "How many boo have you had?" another commented while someone else said "she on the streets".

However, some others did not think Alexis was dating the boy. "Something fishy about that kiss," one person noted, with another fan accusing Alexis of doing this with her gay friend for influence. "When you ask your gayy and bestie to kiss you on the gram for influence …", claimed the user.

Alexis has yet to comment on speculation.

In addition to the video, Alexis had been flaunting her curves in multiple Instagram snapshots since the same day. It looked like it was taken when they were working while the photos showed her in a field while drinking water from a bottle.

"Hold it tight," she wrote in the caption. In a separate post, he shared a video of her doing squats. "I'm squatting right, I'm trying," he captioned it.

The possible romance comes after she made headlines for fighting her best friend Tiara over some money. Tiara accused Alexis of not paying her $ 1,300 for the "hair" she used for a show.

Tiara was not the only one to have a fight with Alexis. In April, Alexis was fighting with her ex-friend Ikey, accusing him of stealing her bag. Denying her accusation, the fashion entrepreneur responded by returning the dirty clothes, prompting Alexis to slap him with a cease and desist letter.