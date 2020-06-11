Alexis Ohanian says his wife Serena Williams helped him recognize his privilege

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian revealed that his tennis champion wife, Serena Williams, helps him recognize his privilege.

Last week, the 37-year-old tech entrepreneur resigned from Reddit's Board of Directors to make room for black leadership in an extraordinary movement that he said was inspired by his two-year-old daughter Olympia.

Ohanian explained how his wife and daughter influenced his decision to resign in an effort to support the black community.

"There are things that I do that my wife controls me and that I am doing with the best of intentions, but still, they require me to feel that pain and then go deeper," he told CBS This Morning on Thursday.

The chief technology officer opened up to his privilege in the business world by saying that he was often given a seat at the table despite his inexperience, youth and doubts.

A point of privilege that he came to recognize was the amplification of his voice and the support of opinions. He said he quickly learned that his wife is not given the same attention, despite being one of the best athletes in the world.

& # 39; By default I expect to be listened to because all my life when I mention something, I am generally in a position where someone will listen to me, stand by me and listen to what I have to say. And it is not until I am talking to my wife about things that I really understand that it is not a luxury that she has & # 39; & # 39 ;, revealed.

Do you think you would have come to this way of thinking if you hadn't been with Serena in particular? host Gayle King asked.

“ I would love to say yes, but, to see, to look, to have that front row seat for her, not only her greatness, but everything she has to endure, much of which is never reported, that nobody sees, straight? … That made education come very quickly … especially when it comes to someone you love, "said Ohanian.

Ohanian says she learned from having a "front row seat,quot; in William's life and has seen how much she had to endure. The couple, pictured above in 2019, married in 2017

The decision to walk away from the Reddit directory was not an easy one for Ohanian, but it is a decision that is repeated across the country as companies work to diversify their offices and support black employees.

Following the murder of black man white police officer George Floyd on May 25, which sparked protests across the country, there has been a racial trial in the United States.

Protesters have called for an end to police brutality, cities have banned bottlenecks, police departments are facing calls to be defunct or reformed, and companies are giving in under pressure to diversify.

Ohanian expressed her hope for the future, saying "things are changing," as more people participate in the conversation about racial injustice and the scars it has left in the country.

& # 39; That discomfort that we feel physically when we strive to go further is something that we generally accept, right? We know that this is where growth occurs. That's where the muscles tear up a bit so they grow back stronger. These conversations are that same type of exercise. They are the same kind of discomfort for our brains and our souls & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said.

Speaking about her decision to resign, Ohanian said she made the move to support her daughter Olympia. & # 39; I remembered that my greatest creation is not and never will be Reddit. She is my daughter, and I want her to be proud of her father & # 39;

"Because at the end of the day, if what we are asking is that privileged whites may feel a little uneasy about having a tough conversation, it is a very reasonable question," he added.

You know, Reddit was my first child. I started it from university. … I was a boy who came out of an LSAT to go to a Waffle House and decided he wanted to become an entrepreneur & # 39; & # 39;, he said. & # 39;

& # 39; But looking inward, it was a difficult decision until it was really easy … when I remembered that my greatest creation is not and never will be Reddit. She is my daughter, and I want her to be proud of her father & # 39; & # 39 ;, she added.

King noted that he could have taken the easy route and added a black staff member to the board while maintaining his own seat, but preferred to lead by example.

“ I think there is something symbolic about someone in my position stepping aside as a way of saying that we are not just going to make sure they have a seat at the table. I'm going to give up my seat so you can have it. And I hope that boardrooms across the country look around the table and say, "Who do we serve? Who is our community?" He said.