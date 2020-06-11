Alex Trebek is eager to make a new danger! Episodes

Starting Friday June 12, Danger! will be out of new episodes on air.

The long-running game show organized by Alex Trebek production closed, like almost all shows in the United States, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The semifinals of the Masters Tournament were broadcast from May 25 to 29 with semifinals and finals from June 1 to 5. The new regular episodes aired June 8-12. And here we are.

Trebek, who is fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer, is eager to return to work, a program representative said.

"Alex hopes to resume production as soon as we can do it," said a program spokesperson. "He told us he wants to be one of the first shows in production."