Alex Trebek is eager to make a new danger! Episodes

Starting Friday June 12, Danger! will be out of new episodes on air.
The long-running game show organized by Alex Trebek production closed, like almost all shows in the United States, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The semifinals of the Masters Tournament were broadcast from May 25 to 29 with semifinals and finals from June 1 to 5. The new regular episodes aired June 8-12. And here we are.
Trebek, who is fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer, is eager to return to work, a program representative said.
"Alex hopes to resume production as soon as we can do it," said a program spokesperson. "He told us he wants to be one of the first shows in production."
As of June 15, Danger! It will showcase great champions and great victories prior to the encore presentation of the 2019 Tournament of Champions starting July 6.
James Holzhauer and Emma Boettcher They are among the featured contestants.
"For the first time, we have an opportunity to shed light on each individual player before revisiting a major tournament." Danger! Executive producer Mike Richards he said in a statement. "Some of these contestants played quite a long time ago, so we hope that highlighting their most important games provides them with a deeper understanding of their specific strengths and how they earned their places in the Tournament of Champions."
Trebek has been open about his fight against cancer. In early March 2020, he gave the public an update on his battle a year after revealing his initial diagnosis.
"The one-year survival rate for patients with stage four pancreatic cancer is 18 percent. I am very happy to report that I have just reached that marker," he said. Trebek, who turns 90 in July 2020, was candid about the cost the battle has charged him.
"Now I would be lying if I said the trip was easy. There were some good days, but many not so good days. I joked with friends that cancer would not kill me, chemotherapy treatments will. There were times of great pain, days when certain bodily functions were no longer working and sudden massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting for, "he said. "But I quickly dismissed it because it would have been a mass betrayal, a betrayal by my wife and soul mate, Jean, who has given everything to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal by other cancer patients who have sought me out as an inspiration and a kind of cheerleader, of the value of life and hope, and it would certainly have been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said in my name. "
Ever since he spoke about his fight against cancer, many have wondered if Trebek's time as host of the series would come to an end. In the 2020 winter press for the Television Critics Association, Trebek told the press that he knows what he will say when the time comes, but he does not plan on it coming soon. He is taking things month by month.
Danger! airs in syndication. Check your local listings.