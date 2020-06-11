AFL legend Adam Goodes immortalized on the three-story Surry Hills building mural in Sydney

A three-story mural of indigenous AFL legend Adam Goodes has been painted on the side of a building in Sydney's financial district. (Getty)

The artwork, painted on the corner of Foveaux and Crown Streets, was commissioned by the building's owner and represents a candid portrait of the former Sydney Swans star.

The stunning painting was created by artists Hamish McBride, Laura Paige, Megan Hales, Jacqueline Butterworth, and Kailin Hegel.

Goodes, a two-time Brownlow medalist and Australian catcher of the year, retired from the AFL in 2015 after receiving repeated racial abuse and booing from fans due to his anti-racism speech in the game.

The AFL apologized to Goodes in 2019 for failing to act on the abuse it received from fans of the game.

The mural painting comes amid a wave of protests and awareness of indigenous affairs in Australia following the death of African-American man George Floyd in the United States.

It also follows a powerful and confrontational monologue. by actor Meyne Wyatt This week he made reference to Goodes' public struggles and racism in the AFL.

"You can't stand up, you have to sit down. Ask Brother Adam Goodes," Wyatt said Monday.

"Nobody booed him the way they booed him until he stood up and said something about the race."

"The moment he got up, everyone came out of the carpentry to give him s —.

"And you're supposed to sit there and take it? I'll tell you now, Adam Goodes has taken it, his whole life has taken it."