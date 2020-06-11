Advertiser Nanci Ryder dies at 67 after battle with ALS

Hollywood mourns the loss of a beloved publicist Nanci Ryder.

On Thursday June 11, Ryder, who fought ALS for almost six years, died at the age of 67. All the life my friend Bryan Lourd confirmed the news to Hollywood reporter.

Ryder's A-list clientele included the likes of Reese witherspoon, Renee Zellweger, Courteney Cox, Leonardo Dicaprio, Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez, Michael J. Fox and many more. After their 2014 diagnosis of progressive neurodegenerative disease, celebrities gathered around Ryder at the annual Walk to Defeat ALS events, often wearing "Team Nanci,quot; shirts to show their support.

In a recent interview with Brain & Life Magazine, Zellweger and Cox reflected on their long-standing friendship with the co-founder of BWR Public Relations.

"I would do anything for Nanci,quot;, the friends shared star "It makes me feel a little less helpless. I can appear and hope that when I appear, she knows that I love her. If there is an additional person who finds out about this disease, I am doing something. But it is not enough."