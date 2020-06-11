Advertiser Nanci Ryder dies at 67 after battle with ALS

Hollywood mourns the loss of a beloved publicist Nanci Ryder.
On Thursday June 11, Ryder, who fought ALS for almost six years, died at the age of 67. All the life my friend Bryan Lourd confirmed the news to Hollywood reporter.
Ryder's A-list clientele included the likes of Reese witherspoon, Renee Zellweger, Courteney Cox, Leonardo Dicaprio, Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez, Michael J. Fox and many more. After their 2014 diagnosis of progressive neurodegenerative disease, celebrities gathered around Ryder at the annual Walk to Defeat ALS events, often wearing "Team Nanci,quot; shirts to show their support.
In a recent interview with Brain & Life Magazine, Zellweger and Cox reflected on their long-standing friendship with the co-founder of BWR Public Relations.
"I would do anything for Nanci,quot;, the friends shared star "It makes me feel a little less helpless. I can appear and hope that when I appear, she knows that I love her. If there is an additional person who finds out about this disease, I am doing something. But it is not enough."
Zellweger also remained one of Ryder's closest confidants as the illness worsened.
"Every time I see her," shared the Oscar winner, "I don't know what to expect in terms of what my own emotions will be or will be like. But like any friendship, it has stages and evolves. You adapt. You trust that the love that You feel will help you navigate. You just show up. I have accepted that this is how I will move forward in our friendship. I will continue to love her, advocate for her and appear. "
After the news of his passing, the stars turned to social media to honor Ryder with personal tributes.
"Absolutely gutted upon learning of Nanci Ryder's death,quot; Emmy Rossum tweeted. "Nanci was a beacon for me in my career. It was a pleasure being with her. I will miss her evil sense of humor, her gossip, her laughter, her emails, her spirit, her intelligence, her kindness and her love." I will miss her very much. "
Photographer Brian Bowen Smith She shared on Instagram in part, "Nanci, you've touched so many people and paved the way for even more. Rest well, my girl. I love you."
In lieu of flowers, multiple outlets report that donations can be made in Ryder's memory to teamnanci.org, which supports the ALS Association's Golden West Chapter.