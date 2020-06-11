Adobe launches Photoshop Camera, a free app with tons of elaborate facial filters

Adobe is launching a new app today called Photoshop Camera that is packed with tons of very elaborate filters that can change your face and the world around you. Some of the filters are really impressive: several identify the sky behind you and replace it with perfect clouds or a magical moon; another puts you inside a Black mirror-esque glitchy world; and another makes you look like you're in a comic.

The app is available for free and works on both iOS and Android (although only recent Pixel, Galaxy, and OnePlus models are officially supported for the latter). Adobe released a preview of the app in November.

Photoshop Camera has little to do with Photoshop other than the fact that both are photos, and both are applications. Here you can do basic photo editing: adjust contrast, exposure, saturation etc., but mainly you need to take a photo, filter it and exit. If you want to make adjustments, there is a magic wand button that automatically marks the changes so you don't have to worry about the actual settings. (The app can't record video, which is very bad because the effects would be quite fun.)

Here are some fun filters, if you are willing to open an application other than Instagram

Adobe's goal was "to bring the magic of Photoshop directly to your camera's viewfinder," said Adobe CTO Abhay Parasnis. The edge.

The hard part for Adobe will be getting people to use your app instead of the many filters available within social apps that people are already opening every day. Photoshop Camera looks great, but Adobe is basically competing with all the social media apps under the sun here, and there are plenty of great filters within Instagram and Snapchat.

The Adobe team "doesn't see ourselves in competition with social apps or camera apps from the operating system," Parasnis said. He hinted that, in the future, you can expect to see Adobe working in partnerships to get its filters within other apps, perhaps even embedded in some phones' native cameras so that the "Adobe magic lights up in those environments too."

Photoshop Camera is really a fun app to play. When you open it, you'll find half a dozen filter options, most of which have a ton of variations that you can swipe between. One of my favorites, the Spectrum filter, has different versions that can divide your image into multiple color spectrums, leave it in a geometric vacuum, or cover it with faulty stripes. Some others, like the food filter, appear to be simple color filters without much special activity. But facial filters tend to be quite elaborate.

Adobe intends to add more filters over time, some of which will be associated with specific artists and creators. At launch, there are a handful of collaborations, including one featuring Billie Eilish that makes the heavens look mysterious and raining down on your Blohsh logo. The creators can't sell these right now, but Parasnis said "you can imagine a world … where there will be special glasses for monetary purposes directly,quot; around events or places.

For Adobe, the goal is also to introduce people to their ecosystem through smaller, less intimidating apps, hoping to turn some of them into their paid professional tools. The strategy is "working well," said Parasnis, "and Photoshop Camera is the next one on that journey for us."