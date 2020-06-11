Action movie Gerard Butler STX to be released in late July – Up News Info

The Gerard Butler-Morena Baccarin action movie Greenland STX is now slated for a theatrical opening on July 31.

The photo directed by Ric Roman Waugh and written by Chris Sparling was previously scheduled for June 12 before the COVID-19 exhibition closed.

Currently, there are no extensive releases scheduled for July 31. Greenland it is only in that sense. That said, the feature follows that of Disney. Mulan on July 24 and Warner Bros. " Beginning on July 17 and before Fox The empty man and from Paramount SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run on August 7.

Greenland It revolves around a family that must fight for survival while a comet that kills planets runs towards Earth. Butler plays John Garrity and Baccarin, his estranged wife Allison. Along with their young son Nathan, they must make a dangerous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news from cities around the world being ravaged by fragments of the comet, the Garrities experience the best and worst of humanity as they battle the growing panic and anarchy that surrounds them. As the countdown to the global apocalypse approaches zero, her incredible journey culminates in a desperate, last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

STX launched the Butler function Thieves cave It earned $ 45 million national and over $ 80 million WW at the box office.