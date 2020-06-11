ACC Coach Rankings for 2020: Mack Brown, Scott Satterfield trending

It will be difficult to find an ACC coaching ranking that doesn't have Dabo Swinney at No. 1.

The Tigers have made five consecutive appearances in the college football playoffs and are 38-2 in the ACC game in that period. Swinney ranked second in our 1-130 annual ranking.

Who is the next best coach in the ACC?

That is a more open question. Virginia's Bronco Mendenhall led the Cavaliers to their first ACC championship game last season. Mack Brown led North Carolina to a 7-6 season and remains on the recruiting path. Louisville's Scott Satterfield has the Cardinals on the rise again. Those are the coaches who took the next three places, but what should be the order?

Here's a deeper look at our ACC (current school record) coach ranking:

ACC 2020 Coaches Ranking

RANK COACH SCHOOL W L PCT OVR one Dabo Swinney Clemson 130 31 .807 2 2 Mack brown North Carolina 76 52 .538 14 3 Bronco Mendenhall Virginia 25 27 .481 24 4 4 Scott Satterfield Louisville 8 5 5 .615 28 5 5 Dave Clawson Wake Forest 36 40 .474 31 6 6 David Cutcliffe Duke 72 79 .477 32 7 7 Pat narduzzi Pittsburgh 39 29 .574 40 8 Justin Source Virginia Tech 33 twenty .623 42 9 9 Dave Doeren North Carolina State 47 42 .528 43 10 Mike Norvell State of florida 0 0 0 0 .000 Four. Five eleven Dino babers Syracuse 2. 3 26 .469 55 12 Manny diaz Miami Florida 6 6 7 7 .462 56 13 Geoff Collins Georgia Tech 3 9 9 .250 57 14 Jeff Hafley Boston College 0 0 0 0 .000 59

Quick readings

– Florida State Freshman Coach Mike Norvell is 11 points higher than Manny Diaz of Miami in our overall standings. Norvell had an excellent record in Memphis, but it's up to him to put out a program that is 18-20 in the past three years. Diaz, meanwhile, was 6-7 in his first year with the Hurricanes.

– Wake Forest is tied for the second best ACC record in the past three seasons with 23-16. It's a testament to the remarkable work Dave Clawson has done there, and one reason why he climbed 14 places in our overall ranking.

– Swinney, Brown and Satterfield were among the four ACC coaches who led their teams to win victories last season. The other? Pitt's Pat Narduzzi. The Panthers are 15-12 in the past two seasons, but that includes a 10-6 record in league play. Look for Pitt to be in the mix at the ACC Coastal race this season.

– Watch Boston College freshman coach Jeff Hafley. He learned from Ryan Day as an assistant at Ohio State last season, and won't be at the bottom of these rankings for long. The 41-year-old coach should bring more success to the program.