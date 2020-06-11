A person seriously injured in the San Francisco Sunset District house fire – Up News Info San Francisco

Home Local News A person seriously injured in the San Francisco Sunset District house fire...

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Fire officials in San Francisco confirmed Thursday that a person was seriously injured in the fire from an alarm on 35th Avenue.

The San Francisco Fire Department's Local 798 Twitter account first posted about the fire in the 1600 block of 35th Avenue around 5:25 p.m., shortly after teams helped rescue five struggling swimmers from Ocean. Beach.

The Twitter account of the San Francisco Fire Department's public information officer later confirmed that a person had been rescued from the fire and was being taken to a critical area hospital.

Firefighters confirmed that the fire was contained at 5:50 p.m. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

