A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie agrees to donate $ 100k in tablets and laptops to her former Bronx elementary school

As many of you know, the recent pandemic has caused schools across the country to close and forced students to learn remotely from their homes for the rest of the school year. Now A Boogie is helping out her old Bronx elementary school.

On Wednesday, he revealed the album cover and announced the release date of the deluxe version of his latest album "Artist 2.0,quot;. As part of the launch, he announced that he will donate $ 100k in laptops and tablets to his former P.S. 126)

Continuous say, "With everything that happens in the world, I think it is important to invest in youth because in doing so, we are investing in a better future. I can't wait to see you soon, but until then, stay safe and take care of each other "

A Boogie first released their Artist 2.0 album in February, and the album was able to hit # 2 on Billboard's Hot 200 chart.

In addition to releasing new music, since we previously reported, A Boogie and his longtime girlfriend Ella are expecting their second child together. In April, they held a gender reveal celebration where it was revealed this time that they are expecting a baby.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94