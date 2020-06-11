$ 5K reward offered for information on arson attack at Sake House in Santa Monica – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A $ 5,000 reward is offered for information on three suspects responsible for setting fire to a popular Japanese restaurant in Santa Monica.

Hikari's The Sake House, at 401 Santa Monica Blvd., was one of several restaurants and shops looted during the Santa Monica protests on May 31.

The crowds in Santa Monica started as a protest denouncing the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He died shortly after a Minneapolis police officer was searched holding his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

An apparently organized group reportedly took advantage of the protest to loot shops and restaurants along the Third Street Promenade and in other parts of downtown Santa Monica, while police with riot gear guarded the Santa Monica Place shopping center. A fire in the sake house completely engulfed the burning restaurant.

The Santa Monica Police Department and ATF distributed the images of two young men and one woman, asking for the public's help in identifying them. The request for public assistance came with an offer of a $ 5,000 reward for information.

$ 5K PRIZE for information related to the arrest of those responsible for the Sake House arson in Santa Monica, California, on May 31. Research by @LosAngelesATF AND @SantaMonicaPD. Call (310) 458-8414 or (310) 458-2201 ext. 6679 See photos at https://t.co/ltj8xaVFvg pic.twitter.com/VyWaOlv09G – ATF Los Angeles (@LosAngelesATF) June 10, 2020

One of the men wore a dark colored bomber jacket with duct tape around the arm patches, a white bandana around the neck and was photographed with two iMac computer cases. A second man was wearing a blue face mask, green pants, and a dark blue hoodie. The woman was wearing a black face mask, a long-sleeved black shirt, black and green leggings, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on these suspects can call the Santa Monica Police Detective D. Chabot at (310) 458-2201 ext. 6679 or Sgt. C. Green at (310) 458-8414.